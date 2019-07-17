Wednesday, Jul 17, 2019 | Last Update : 02:23 PM IST

India, All India

Man kills old aunt for plucking mushroom from his field, arrested

PTI
Published : Jul 17, 2019, 1:27 pm IST
Updated : Jul 17, 2019, 1:27 pm IST

Aunt Nua died on the spot while uncle Nandlal received injuries in the incident and was admitted to a nearby health centre.

The 30-year-old Soren picked up a lathi and beat up his aunt Nua Soren and uncle Nandlal Soren at their Daalpani village for plucking mushroom from his field. (Photo: Representational)
 The 30-year-old Soren picked up a lathi and beat up his aunt Nua Soren and uncle Nandlal Soren at their Daalpani village for plucking mushroom from his field. (Photo: Representational)

Jamshedpur: A tribal man allegedly killed his aunt for plucking some mushroom from his field in East Singhbhum district, police said here on Tuesday.

The accused, Biswanath Soren has been arrested. He was produced before a local court which sent him to 14 days judicial custody, MGM police station officer-in-charge Arvind Kumar said.

The 30-year-old Soren picked up a lathi and beat up his aunt Nua Soren (65) and uncle Nandlal Soren (70) on Monday evening at their Daalpani village for plucking mushroom from his field, Kumar said.

Nua died on the spot while Nandlal received injuries in the incident and was admitted to a nearby health centre, he said.

Tags: jharkhand crime, murder
Location: India, Jharkhand, Jamshedpur

Latest From India

Extremely heavy rains-- over 204 mm rains in 24 hours, have been forecast, an India Meteorological Department (IMD) bulletin read. (Photo: ANI)

Karnataka: District Commissioner announces yellow alert in Kodagu for next 5 days

Both countries have put in a mechanism in place to control incidents of incursions and transgressions, Rajnath said. (Photo: File)

India, China respecting bilateral pacts for peace at border: Rajnath Singh

The source added that the regulator is trying to ascertain the facts regarding this matter and it would soon hold a meeting with the pilots - who were flying the UK944 flight - and the executives of the company. (Photo: Facebook | @AirVistara)

Vistara pilot who issued 'Fuel Mayday' call grounded by aviation regulator

Minister of State for Railways Suresh Angadi

Congress lawmakers fume over minister's jibe at Gandhis

MOST POPULAR

1

Priyanka Gandhi joins '#SareeTwitter' with throwback pic from wedding day

2

Buzz Aldrin, second man on moon, recalls 'Magnificent Desolation'

3

No plan to completely ban petrol and diesel vehicles: Dharmendra Pradhan

4

Muslims participate in Amarnath yatra celebrations, set example of communal harmony

5

Watch: Illegal building demolished in Indore

more

Editors' Picks

Hrithik Roshan with Anand Kumar and Vikas Bahl.

Guru Purnima 2019: Super 30 star Hrithik Roshan to visit Anand Kumar's hometown Patna

Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff starrer WAR poster.

WAR teaser: Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff engage in deadly battle; watch

Disha Patani.

Here’s how Disha Patani prepares physically for all her projects

Kangana Ranaut with sister Rangoli Chandel. (Photo: Instagram)

Kangana Ranaut's sister Rangoli Chandel abuses journalist, shares screenshots

Elnaaz Norouzi in Sacred Games. (Photo: Instagram)

Find out how hottie Elnaaz Norouzi bagged her role in Sacred Games

more

ALSO FROMLife

The bulls charge towards the participants as they run for their lives during the annual San Fermin Festival. (Photo: AP/ Alvaro Barrientos)

Running of the Bulls at the San Fermin Festival

Beckoning cat figurines are on display at Gotokuji Temple in Tokyo. (Photo: AP/Jae C. Hong)

Countless cats beckon visitors at a temple in a quiet Tokyo neighbourhood

The two new-born cubs were born on May 10 in the Dvur Kralove safari park. (Photo: AP/Petr David Josek)

New-born lion cub photos that will melt your heart

European cities celebrated LGBTQ pride on Saturday with colorful parades. (Photo: AP/Manu Fernandez)

Europe celebrates LGBTQ Pride with colourful parades

The spectacular firewords display at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington DC, to celebrate the Fourth of July. (Photo: AP/Alex Brandon)

Breathtaking firework display on the Fourth of July

Valentino's Haute Couture collection was accompanied by a lot of headgear and a new make up trend of coloured eye brows. With rest of the make up kept simple, the eyebrows stood out. (Photo: AP/Kamil Zihnioglu)

Paris Fashion Week F/W 2020: Best of Haute Couture

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham