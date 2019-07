Man kills old aunt for plucking mushroom from his field, arrested

Aunt Nua died on the spot while uncle Nandlal received injuries in the incident and was admitted to a nearby health centre.

Jamshedpur: A tribal man allegedly killed his aunt for plucking some mushroom from his field in East Singhbhum district, police said here on Tuesday.

The accused, Biswanath Soren has been arrested. He was produced before a local court which sent him to 14 days judicial custody, MGM police station officer-in-charge Arvind Kumar said.

The 30-year-old Soren picked up a lathi and beat up his aunt Nua Soren (65) and uncle Nandlal Soren (70) on Monday evening at their Daalpani village for plucking mushroom from his field, Kumar said.

