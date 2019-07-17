Kamal Haasan backs Tamil actor Suriya's comment over language row

Surya at an event criticised the draft National Education Policy (NEP).

Kamal said, 'Brother Suriya has my support. He has every right to talk about education as Suriya's family has done a lot for educational development of the poor.' (Photo: File)

Chennai: Actor and Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) Chief Politician Kamal Hasan has backed actor Suriya Sivakumar after he received flak from the centre and Tamil Nadu government.

According to news agency PTI, Haasan condemned the autocratic attitude of central and state governments. He said, "Brother Suriya has my support. He has every right to talk about education as Suriya's family has done a lot for educational development of the poor."

On Saturday, Surya at an event criticised the draft National Education Policy (NEP). He said that it was imposing entrance and qualifying examination on students and 3 language formula in Tamil Nadu rather than focussing on quality of education and accessibility.

However, netizens extended their support as the hashtag #standwithsurya trended all over the microblogging site.