Wednesday, Jul 17, 2019 | Last Update : 08:19 AM IST

India, All India

Call for ethnic touch to celebrations in Ooty

THE ASIAN AGE. | B RAVICHANDRAN
Published : Jul 17, 2019, 8:01 am IST
Updated : Jul 17, 2019, 8:01 am IST

The amount collected from snacks and refreshment will go to the villagers and the tourists will be given an exposure to Badaga ethnic snacks.

A file photo of NMR train at the Ketti railway station near Ooty.
 A file photo of NMR train at the Ketti railway station near Ooty.

OOTY: Monday, July 15, was a golden letter day in the annals of the Nilgiris Mountain Railway (NMR) as on this day in 2005, it was accorded the World Heritage Site status by the UNESCO.

When the 14th anniversary of the Heritage Day of NMR was being celebrated on Monday, the Heritage Steam Chariot Trust (HSCT), an organisation of NMR
aficionados, called for community involvement in NMR based tourism and employment generation.

K. Natarajan, president of HSCT, said that the Southern Railway has now begun to operate summer specials, special fare weekend specials, Ooty-Ketti picnic round trips and Coonoor-Runnymede picnic round rounds to boost tourism and these have proved to be a grand success.  

Now, there is the need to involve the local community on “my village, my train” and “heritage train and employment opportunities” concept to explore the
possibilities for income generation for local communities through heritage NMR picnic trips.

“During the picnic special round trips, the railways distributed snacks and other value added products to the passengers as a package, for which money was collected along with ticket fare.

The railways should hand over the catering to villagers, especially women’s self-help groups or unemployed youth in Hullada Badaga village near Ketti railway station. The amount collected from snacks and refreshment will go to the villagers and the tourists will be given an exposure to Badaga ethnic snacks.

If possible, arrangements may be made for an ethnic lunch and sale of Nilgiri products in the village to give exposure to the tourists to experience ethnicity,”  he urged.

Tags: unesco, k natarajan

Latest From India

Union highways and road transport minister Nitin Gadkari

FASTag will be mandatory soon, says Nitin Gadkari

A 65-year old bedridden, diabetic from Bengaluru, who had last stage cancer of the liver (12 x 10 cm lesion in 15 cm size liver), survived with the food plan schedule prepared by the nutritionist.

Natural food way to healthy life

BJP state president B.S. Yeddyurappa with his party leaders and MLAs at a resort in Bengaluru.

Legally speaking, speaker must accept rebel MLAs’ resignations

Prime Minister Narendra Modi

PM Modi warns Union ministers against absence in house

MOST POPULAR

1

Watch: Illegal building demolished in Indore

2

Ranchi: Court grants bail to student, directs her to distribute copies of Quran

3

Former Indian Air Force employee donates Rs 1.08 crore to Defence Ministry

4

JNU guard cracks university entrance, to study Russian

5

Varun Dhawan and Nora Fatehi's Twitter banter about 'O Saki Saki' can't be missed

more

Editors' Picks

Hrithik Roshan with Anand Kumar and Vikas Bahl.

Guru Purnima 2019: Super 30 star Hrithik Roshan to visit Anand Kumar's hometown Patna

Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff starrer WAR poster.

WAR teaser: Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff engage in deadly battle; watch

Disha Patani.

Here’s how Disha Patani prepares physically for all her projects

Kangana Ranaut with sister Rangoli Chandel. (Photo: Instagram)

Kangana Ranaut's sister Rangoli Chandel abuses journalist, shares screenshots

Elnaaz Norouzi in Sacred Games. (Photo: Instagram)

Find out how hottie Elnaaz Norouzi bagged her role in Sacred Games

more

ALSO FROMLife

The bulls charge towards the participants as they run for their lives during the annual San Fermin Festival. (Photo: AP/ Alvaro Barrientos)

Running of the Bulls at the San Fermin Festival

Beckoning cat figurines are on display at Gotokuji Temple in Tokyo. (Photo: AP/Jae C. Hong)

Countless cats beckon visitors at a temple in a quiet Tokyo neighbourhood

The two new-born cubs were born on May 10 in the Dvur Kralove safari park. (Photo: AP/Petr David Josek)

New-born lion cub photos that will melt your heart

European cities celebrated LGBTQ pride on Saturday with colorful parades. (Photo: AP/Manu Fernandez)

Europe celebrates LGBTQ Pride with colourful parades

The spectacular firewords display at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington DC, to celebrate the Fourth of July. (Photo: AP/Alex Brandon)

Breathtaking firework display on the Fourth of July

Valentino's Haute Couture collection was accompanied by a lot of headgear and a new make up trend of coloured eye brows. With rest of the make up kept simple, the eyebrows stood out. (Photo: AP/Kamil Zihnioglu)

Paris Fashion Week F/W 2020: Best of Haute Couture

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham