Monday, Feb 17, 2020 | Last Update : 03:39 AM IST

India, All India

‘Speaking Stone’ revives dying crafts

THE ASIAN AGE. | RABINDRA NATH CHOUDHURY
Published : Feb 17, 2020, 2:11 am IST
Updated : Feb 17, 2020, 2:11 am IST

No wonder, the sale of the stone crafts, marketed by the state handicraft department, has increased from Rs 14 crore to Rs 26 crore in one year.

The department has now set a target to increase the sale by ten times in the coming financial year, the bureaucrat added.
 The department has now set a target to increase the sale by ten times in the coming financial year, the bureaucrat added.

Bhopal: Stone craftsmen of Madhya Pradesh, who have switched over to other professions owing to lack of market for their artworks, have now been drawn back into their workshops, thanks to an “innovative” move by the MP government.

A project, christened as “Speaking Stone”, has been launched by the MP handicrafts department to woo the craftsmen who have migrated to other states in search of work, back to their traditional crafts in order to revive the dying arts of Central India.

Under the project, the artisans have been imparted training to hone their skills to make themselves relevant in the modern-day art market, besides finding markets for their products.

“We have hired national award winner master craftsmen to expose them to the modern art market and upgrade their skills to ensure that their creations meet the tastes of art connoisseurs and collectors,” MP handicraft and handloom commissioner Rajeev Sharma told this newspaper.

“A fundamental change in outlook of the craftsmen, brought due to their skill upgradation training, coupled with our new marketing strategy has worked wonders. We have tapped different markets for their artworks to ensure that they get right prices of their products,” Mr Sharma said.

No wonder, the sale of the stone crafts, marketed by the state handicraft department, has increased from Rs 14 crore to Rs 26 crore in one year. The department has now set a target to increase the sale by ten times in the coming financial year, the bureaucrat added.

A fresh look into the very concept of creation of arts has been given.  Craftsmen are being trained to produce artworks from utility objects which they used to make earlier.

For example, a Durga idol has been redesigned to find its place in the living room as an art piece rather than a statue in the “puja room”.

The idol made of marble stone is designed in such a way that the face of statue dazzles when it is positioned in front of a light.

“Art fetches money,” Niraj Ahirwar, a stone craftsman here said while backing the new concept coined by the handicraft department to woo craftsmen back to their trade.

The department has established training centres particularly at places close to famed monuments such as Khajuraho, Bateswar and Sanchi Stupa where descendants of creators of such architectural marvels reside.

The state handicrafts department has opened showrooms in 29 states besides selling the products online.

Tags: speaking stone, stone craftsmen

Latest From India

Amid rumours that the three Kashmiri students who were detained for shouting pro-Pakistan slogans on the anniversary of the Pulwama massacre in Hubballi, right-wing outfits and Young Advocates Association have strongly objected to any such move. (Representational image)

Lawyers may not to take up students’ case

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the closing ceremony of the centenary celebrations of Shri Jagadguru Vishwaradhya Gurukul at Jangamwadi Math in Varanasi on Sunday. (Photo: PTI)

PM Modi again rejects any rethink on CAA, 370

A video in which the students allegedly raised pro-Pakistan slogans had gone viral, leading to protests from Hindutva outfits. The video became public when the college held a function to pay homage to the martyrs of the Pulwama attack on Friday (February 14). (Photo: PTI)

Sedition charges: Karnataka cops grill Kashmir students

JP Nadda

Nadda to cadres: Be ready to fight elections alone

MOST POPULAR

1

JVC HA-FX9BT earphones review: Affordable, but surprisingly good!

2

Rein Games is one gaming platform you have to check out to earn real money

3

Millionaire bids whopping USD 360,000 for rare Nintendo PlayStation prototype

4

Review: Kal, Imtiaz Ali’s films were irritating. Aaj, they are insufferable

5

STM Wireless PowerBank review: So good, it sucks!

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMLife

The dress featured a fairly simple silhouette with a plunging neckline. But the drama is brought by the feathered veil/cape element. It also had a bow at the neck for added drama. (Photo: AP)

Valentino fashionably interprets A Midsummer's Night Dream

A man sports a colourful headgear with traditional motifs. (Photo: AP)

India gears up for Navratri

Alex Borstein wore a demure deep purple gown when collecting her Emmy. It has her initials embellished on the top left hand corner. (Photo: AP)

Emmy Awards 2019: Best of red carpet fashion

Burberry's creative director Tisci created a new line for their Speing/Summer 2020 collection. (Photo: AP)

London Fashion Week: Best of British fashion

Designer naeem Khan takes a bow, posing with the models showcasing his clothes on the ramp. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Designers showcase Spring/Summer collection 2020

Alice + Olivia's fashion presentation featured a myriad of colours. The models wore posed in an olive green background and were dressed in contrasting shades of lilac and orange. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Eccentric looks from the ramp

Copyright © 2016 - 2020 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham