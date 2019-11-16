Saturday, Nov 16, 2019 | Last Update : 06:57 AM IST

India, All India

Panel to divide assets between J&K, Ladakh

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Nov 16, 2019, 6:22 am IST
Updated : Nov 16, 2019, 6:22 am IST

The Centre has also constituted a three-member committee for division of assets between the two UTs, the committee was told.

Home ministry officials also informed the panel that normalcy was returning to the Valley as schools were now open and even apple trade was going on smoothly.
 Home ministry officials also informed the panel that normalcy was returning to the Valley as schools were now open and even apple trade was going on smoothly.

New Delhi: The Parliamentary Standing Committee on home affairs was on Friday informed that situation in the newly-created Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir was returning to normal and though assured that the detained political leaders, which includes three former chief ministers, would be released, no deadline for it was specified.

The Centre has also constituted a three-member committee for division of assets between the two UTs, the committee was told. The committee has been constituted under Section 84 of the J-K Reorganisation Act for division of assets, rights and liabilities between the two UTs. While former defence secretary Sanjay Mitra would be the chairman of the committee, retired IAS officer Arun Goyal and retired Indian Civil Accounts Service (ICAS) officer Giriraj Prasad Gupta would be its members.

The 14th Finance Commission award has been apportioned between the two UTs in the ratio of 70 per cent for J&K and 30 per cent for Ladakh for the remaining five months of the 2019-20 fiscal. Recommendations of the Seventh Central Pay Commission have been approved for government employees of the UTs of J-K and Ladakh.

Members of the committee, which has MPs from both Houses of Parliament, asked specific questions from senior home ministry officials, including home secretary A.K. Bhalla, regarding the detained political leaders from the Valley, who have been in detention since Aug 5 following revocation of Article 370.

Home ministry officials also informed the panel that normalcy was returning to the Valley as schools were now open and even apple trade was going on smoothly. On the issue of restoring Internet services, the officials claimed that this was done so that subversive elements could not misuse it to trigger violence in the region. No fixed time frame as given for restoration of Internet services though all landline services, post paid mobile voice phone services have been restored. Even restrictions under Section 144 on movement withdrawn or relaxed, except for night time restrictions in the Valley.

Tags: parliamentary standing committee, home ministry
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From India

The reaction has started soon after the Central government submitted the list of business to the Lok Sabha Business Advisory Committee, which includes introduction of a refurbished Citizenship (Amendment) Bill 2019.

Winter Session: Reworked Citizenship Bill may set off Northeast stir

PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti (Photo: Twitter | ANI)

Mehbooba Mufti moved to ‘warmer’ makeshift jail in Srinagar

Abdul Jabbar, alias “Jabbar Bhai”, as he was famously known in the city of Bhopal, died of cardiac arrest.

Oldest activist of Bhopal gas tragedy stir no more

The CBI raid comes a year after the Enforcement Directorate carried out searches at two locations of Amnesty International India in Bengaluru for allegedly bypassing the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act after they were denied permission by the home ministry.

CBI raids Amnesty in Delhi, Bengaluru

MOST POPULAR

1

Instagram's 'like-count-hiding' experiment goes global

2

Telangana gets its first 'child-friendly' police station at Hyderabad's Medipally

3

Google's FreddieMeter analyses how close your voice is to Freddie Mercury

4

With tilak and bricks, 1st-timers reach Ayodhya as temple workshop becomes 'tourist attraction'

5

Lt Col Sharma appointed as Army's 1st female JAG officer deployed on foreign mission

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

On Sunday night, Mukesh Ambani threw a grand pre-wedding bash for sister Nina Kothari's daughter Nayantara Kothari at his residence Antilia. The party was a star-studded affair as many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others attended the same. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ambani bash: SRK, Shahid, Aishwarya and others snapped at Antilia

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

TV stars Karan Kundra and Anusha Dandekar have been in a relationship for five year now and the duo has always been setting relationship goals for their fans. So, let's take a look at the romantic pictures of the most loved couples of TV. (Photos: Instagram)

Karan Kundra-Anusha Dandekar is a couple 'Made In Heaven'

Salman Khan's reality show Bigg Boss 13 has finally begun and as expected Bhaijaan introduced 'tedhe' contestants of this season. So, let's meet all 13 housemates of the house. (Photos: Instagram)

Bigg Boss 13: Meet 'tedhe' contestants of Salman Khan's show

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham