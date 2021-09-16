Thursday, Sep 16, 2021 | Last Update : 09:33 AM IST

  India   All India  16 Sep 2021  India may set up a rocket force: Chief of Defence Staff
India, All India

India may set up a rocket force: Chief of Defence Staff

THE ASIAN AGE. | PAWAN BALI
Published : Sep 16, 2021, 7:30 am IST
Updated : Sep 16, 2021, 7:30 am IST

In China, the People’s Liberation Army Rocket Force (PLARF) controls its strategic land-based nuclear and conventional missile forces

Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat (PTI file photo)
 Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat (PTI file photo)

New Delhi: The Chief of Defence Staff, Gen. Bipin Rawat, said on Wednesday that India is looking to create a Rocket Force that could potentially control and maintain the country’s missiles.

In China, the People’s Liberation Army Rocket Force (PLARF) controls its strategic land-based nuclear and conventional missile forces. It is reported to be the largest ground-based missile force in the world.

 

To a question on whether, given the limited number of aircraft with the Air Force, it could pose a challenge to the proposed theatre commands, Gen. Rawat said: “Look at the kind of aircraft and other systems that we have… We’ve now got missiles and we are looking at creating a rocket force. Let me also tell you that the more the aircraft you keep in the air, the more will also be on the ground because look at the air defence system that is coming up. So, we have got that fear too -- that we are looking at missile strength coming up along with the air force.”

Gen. Rawat said that the world is now again heading back towards a bipolar or multipolar world. “Is that good or bad for the international community … that only time will tell. But I think what we’re certainly seeing is more aggression on the part of nations, especially the one that is trying to go into the bipolar world or making their presence felt… that is China”, he said. The CDS said China was becoming more and more aggressive. “We share land borders with them, therefore I think it is time for us to start looking at our strategies as to how we going to deal with the two borders with aggressive  adversaries -- Pakistan on the western  front and China on the north,” he said. Gen. Rawat said that we need to also start looking at “transformation for the betterment” and “to ensure that the national security architecture that we want to evolve is capable of dealing with the kind of threats we are seeing on the borders”. He said Pakistan could be regarded as “China’s proxy”.

 

About Afghanistan, Gen. Rawat said that “only time will tell” what will happen in that country. “Only time will tell what will happen in Afghanistan… Nobody expected the Taliban to take over the country so fast. There can be more turmoil...,” he added.

Tags: lt. gen. bipin rawat, chief of defence staff, rocket force, nuclear missiles
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (PTI)

PM Modi to raise concerns on Afghanistan at SCO summit

Union Ministers Ashwini Vaishnaw and Anurag Thakur during a press briefing on the Cabinet decisions, at National Media Centre in New Delhi, Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021. (PTI/Shahbaz Khan)

Union Cabinet approves fresh lifeline for telecom sector

Sputnik Light, which is the first dose of the original two-dose composition, has shown the efficacy of 79 per cent. (ANI Photo)

Sputnik Light Covid vaccine gets permission for Phase 3 trials in India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo: PTI)

PM Modi to virtually lead Indian delegation at SCO summit on Sept 17

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

Domino's India delivers free pizza to Mirabai Chanu after her Olympic victory

2

Mathura court dismisses Krishna Janmabhoomi petition

3

From October 15, multiplexes and cinemas can reopen with 50% seating capacity

4

Shane Warne confident that Sanju will make Team India if he keeps playing like he does this IPL

5

Natarajan's yorkers hit the spot, and his life story strikes a chord

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

Marzia Babakarkhail.

‘Afghanistan has changed, women will fight back’

Afghanistan's most popular film personalities Sahraa Karimi. (AFP Photo)

The world was silent: Afghan filmmaker Sahraa Karimi on Taliban takeover

For the kind of films, I make, it is fundamental for the artists and crew to feel as one family. That’s why we were nervous about Irrfan, says Mostofa Sarwar Farooki.

I selected Irrfan Khan because of his eyes: Mostofa Sarwar Farooki

In this April 24, 2021, file photo, multiple funeral pyres of those who died of COVID-19 burn at a ground that has been converted into a crematorium for the mass cremation of coronavirus victims, in New Delhi, India. India's excess deaths during the pandemic could be a staggering 10 times the official COVID-19 toll, likely making it modern India's worst human tragedy, according to the most comprehensive research yet on the ravages of the virus in the country. (AP)

India's Covid deaths likely 10 times the 'official' number, says report

The survey conducted among 5,000 people and 2,038 infected patients revealed that they had to visit hospitals again for post-Covid symptoms. (PTI)

One crore people suffer from long Covid in India: Study

more

ALSO FROMSports

PV Sindhu won the BWF World Championships title by defeating Japan's Nozomi Okuhara in straight games by 21-7, 21-7. (Photo: AFP)

PV Sindhu: In pursuit of gold and greatness

Men in Blue outclassed Windies by seven wickets in the third T20 International in Guyana. (Photo: AFP)

India vs West Indies: Chahar, Pant shine as Men in Blue sweep T20 series

Burns put the hosts in a dominating position with his brilliant ton on Day 2 of Ashes. (Photo: AFP)

Ashes 2019: Rory Burns’ maiden Test ton puts England on top against Australia

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Copyright © 2016 - 2021 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham