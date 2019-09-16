Monday, Sep 16, 2019 | Last Update : 08:07 AM IST

India, All India

Nagaland governor moots idea of course correction in North Eastern Council

THE ASIAN AGE. | MANOJ ANAND
Published : Sep 16, 2019, 7:19 am IST
Updated : Sep 16, 2019, 7:19 am IST

Ravi reiterated and mooted the idea of doing a course correction in the functioning of the council.

A plenary session of North Eastern Council in progress.
 A plenary session of North Eastern Council in progress.

Guwahati: In what has been backed by several chief ministers of northeast, Nagaland governor R.N. Ravi has proposed that the North Eastern Council should focus on its original objective of integrating the Northeast instead of acting as a funding agency for the states by envisaging shared-infrastructure projects for entire region.

Pointing out that the North Eastern Council has virtually reduced into a funding agency for northeastern states, Mr Ravi while addressing the 68thplenary session of the council said that formation of NEC was meant to neutralise the impact of the centrifugal politics that the British had started to divide the region on various ethnic and religious lines.

Mr Ravi said that interdependence of ethnic communities in the Northeast was disrupted by the deliberate policies of the British administration and several economically-unviable states were created to appease the forces asserting mutual differences and exclusivity.

Mr Ravi, who is also interlocutor for the Naga peace talks, said that the northeast India, all through the centuries, has been a region of geo-cultural and geo-economic unity and celebrated its rich cultural diversity through peaceful coexistence of innumerable ethnic communities during the pre-British period.

“The vibrant social interactions and rich economic interdependence of the ethnic communities including those among the hills and the plains were disrupted by the deliberate policies of the British administration. Neighbours became strangers, mutually suspicious of each other. The post-colonial period witnessed aggressive ethnic assertions. More and more communities began to demand exclusive homeland for themselves. The post-colonial Northeast witnessed multiple political fragmentation of the regions. The traditional forces of unity were weakened. Several economically unviable states were created to appease the forces asserting mutual differences and exclusivity,” Mr Ravi said.

He also argued that it was in this background that soon after the re-organisation of the state in the Northeast in 1971, the North Eastern Council was formed in 1972.

Asserting that idea behind the formation of NEC was to establish an institution that can envisage infrastructural projects of the “shared” interest of all the northeastern states besides restoring the social interactions, Mr Ravi said that idea behind setting up Northeast Hills University (NEHU) at Shillong by NEC was to create an institution where students from entire northeastern states can study together. However, the objective of developing “shared” institution was defeated soon as NEC started setting up “unviable” central universities.

The idea behind setting up Northeast Police Academy (NEPA) was also the same to facilitate a joint training platform for all the police personnel of northeastern states, he said regretting that subsequently all the states started their own police training academy.

Even NEEPCO was launched as an agency to coordinate the power requirement of entire northeastern states but it also failed to work for “shared” interest of the northeastern states.

Mr Ravi reiterated and mooted the idea of doing a course correction in the functioning of the council.

The idea of course correction in North Eastern Council was also supported by chief ministers of Arunachal Pradesh, Tripura and many other chief ministers who while addressing a meeting of North East Democratic Alliance pleaded to  Union home minister Amit Shah to look into the proposal.

Tags: rn ravi, north eastern council
Location: India, Assam, Guwahati (Gauhati)

Latest From India

US President Donald Trump will join Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Houston’s mega “Howdy, Modi!” event on September 22, the White House said on Sunday. (Photo: File)

Trump’s presence at ‘Howdy, Modi!’ historic, unprecedented: Indian envoy

The Supreme Court is scheduled to hear on Monday pleas challenging abrogation of provisions of Article 370 — which gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir, validity of imposition of President’s rule and the related restrictions imposed in the state. (Photo: File)

Supreme Court to hear pleas against Article 370 move, Kashmir curbs today

Sources stated that the sector continues to be hit by confusion as the government is yet to outline both its objective and intent.

Confusion continues over 26 per cent FDI digital news media

Former Union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia

Jyotiraditya Scindia reaches out to rival camp leaders

MOST POPULAR

1

Ranu Mondal gives statement on Lata Mangeshkar's view about her voice

2

Nach Baliye 9: Is Raveena Tandon miffed with Maniesh Paul? Read

3

Vistara to start daily flight on Delhi-Indore route from October 26

4

Eating glass for 40 years to have fun, claims MP lawyer

5

Apple’s scariest iPhones ever

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMLife

Designer naeem Khan takes a bow, posing with the models showcasing his clothes on the ramp. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Designers showcase Spring/Summer collection 2020

Alice + Olivia's fashion presentation featured a myriad of colours. The models wore posed in an olive green background and were dressed in contrasting shades of lilac and orange. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Eccentric looks from the ramp

This Christian Siriano dress had a plain black, figure-hugging design with a multi-coloured cape billowing behind it. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Dazzling colours graced the ramp

The Nobel Peace Prize winning Catholic nun who spent 45-years serving for the poor, sick, orphaned, and dying. (Photo: AP)

Hymns and prayers: Kolkata celebrates death annversary of Saint Mother Teresa

Actresses who starred in 'The Truth' are seen gracing the red carpet at Day 1 of the Venice Film Festival. (Photo: AP)

Venice Film Festival: Best-dressed on the red carpet

Diva Dhawan was the show stopper for SVA by Sonam and Paras Modi. The shimmery black gown had a broad, brocade panel at the wasit. (Photo: Shripad Naik)

Lakme Fashion Week: Designers bring out their best for finale

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham