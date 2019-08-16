Situation in J&K will improve over next few days: Centre to SC

A three-judge bench led by Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi noted that there had been some change in the situation.

New Delhi: The Centre on Friday told the Supreme Court that the situation in Jammu and Kashmir will improve over the next few days.

The government said: "Day by day, the situation is improving in Jammu and Kashmir. Curbs are being lifted gradually."

Amid lockdown in the Valley for more than 10 days, Centre’s response came to a petition that sought an immediate lifting of the restrictions on the media.

A three-judge bench led by Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi noted that there had been some change in the situation.

The bench said, “We would like to give it a little time. I have read in the papers that landlines will be restored by evening.”

Justice SA Bobde, one of the two other judges on the bench, added that the landlines appeared to have already started working since he had received a call from the Chief Justice of the Jammu and Kashmir High Court.