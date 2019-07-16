Kalraj Mishra is new gov of HP, Devvrat shifted to Gujarat

Before shifting to Centre Mr Mishra had also been an active in Uttar Pradesh politics as one of the senior most leaders of the BJP in the State.

New Delhi: Centre on Monday appointed senior Bharatiya Janata Party leader and former Union minister Kalraj Mishra as the new governor of Himachal Pradesh.

Mr Mishra replaced Acharya Devvrat who has now been appointed as Governor of Gujarat in place of O.P. Kohli who completed his tenure on Monday.

Mr Mishra, 78, is a senior BJP leader from Uttar Pradesh and had resigned in 2017 from the previous NDA government of Narendra Modi as the minister for micro, small and medium enterprises as he had reached the age of 75, which is said to be BJP’s unofficial age limit for holding office of an elected post.

Before shifting to Centre Mr Mishra had also been an active in Uttar Pradesh politics as one of the senior most leaders of the BJP in the State. Mr Mishra had not contested the recently-concluded Lok Sabha elections too.

According to a Rashtrapati Bhavan statement, the appointments of both Mr Mishra and Mr Devvrat will come into effect from the dates they assume charge of their respective offices. In 2014, Mr Mishra became MP from Deoria and later appointed as Cabinet minister. Mr Devvrat (60) was appointed as Himachal Pradesh governor in 2015. He will replace governor of Gujarat O.P. Kohli, who retires on Monday.