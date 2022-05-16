Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders to launch two warships for Navy tomorrow

These warships are Surat, the fourth P15B Visakhapatnam Class destroyer and Udaygiri, the second P17A Nilgiri Class Advanced Stealth Frigate

Kolkata: In a rare feat, major defence PSU, Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited (MDL), will launch two warships– a destroyer and a frigate– simultaneously for the Indian Navy on Tuesday.

The MDL said on Monday, "The launch of the destroyer and frigate marks an important milestone in the life cycle of build and both the platforms are envisaged to render a potent cutting edge for the blue water capabilities of the Indian Navy once commissioned. MDL as a Shipyard continues its saga of excellence to provide vital combat ORBAT for strengthening the maritime defence capability of the country."

The leading shipyard, which presently has an aggregate capacity to build 10 capital warships and 11 submarines simultaneously, is constructing three P15B Visakhapatnam Class Destroyers (one out of four already delivered to the Navy), four P17A Nilgiri Class Advanced Stealth Frigates, two P75 Scorpene Class Conventional Submarines (four out of six already delivered to the Navy). It is also carrying out Medium Refit & Life Certification of Submarine INS Shishumar.

These projects constitute the MDL’s robust order book position of around Rs. 45,957 crores as on March 31 this year.