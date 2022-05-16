Monday, May 16, 2022 | Last Update : 02:13 PM IST

  India   All India  16 May 2022  Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders to launch two warships for Navy tomorrow
India, All India

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders to launch two warships for Navy tomorrow

THE ASIAN AGE. | RAJIB CHOWDHURI
Published : May 16, 2022, 1:54 pm IST
Updated : May 16, 2022, 1:54 pm IST

These warships are Surat, the fourth P15B Visakhapatnam Class destroyer and Udaygiri, the second P17A Nilgiri Class Advanced Stealth Frigate

Warship Surat, the fourth P15B Visakhapatnam Class destroyer (Photo by arrangement)
 Warship Surat, the fourth P15B Visakhapatnam Class destroyer (Photo by arrangement)

Kolkata: In a rare feat, major defence PSU, Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited (MDL), will launch two warships– a destroyer and a frigate– simultaneously for the Indian Navy on Tuesday.

These warships are Surat, the fourth P15B Visakhapatnam Class destroyer and Udaygiri, the second P17A Nilgiri Class Advanced Stealth Frigate.

 

The MDL said on Monday, "The launch of the destroyer and frigate marks an important milestone in the life cycle of build and both the platforms are envisaged to render a potent cutting edge for the blue water capabilities of the Indian Navy once commissioned. MDL as a Shipyard continues its saga of excellence to provide vital combat ORBAT for strengthening the maritime defence capability of the country."

The leading shipyard, which presently has an aggregate capacity to build 10 capital warships and 11 submarines simultaneously, is constructing three P15B Visakhapatnam Class Destroyers (one out of four already delivered to the Navy), four P17A Nilgiri Class Advanced Stealth Frigates, two P75 Scorpene Class Conventional Submarines (four out of six already delivered to the Navy). It is also carrying out Medium Refit & Life Certification of Submarine INS Shishumar.

 

These projects constitute the MDL’s robust order book position of around Rs. 45,957 crores as on March 31 this year.

Tags: war ships, mazagon dock shipbuilders limited
Location: India, West Bengal, Calcutta [Kolkata]

Latest From India

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. (PTI)

CM Kejriwal targets BJP over anti-encroachment drive

: Officials leave after a videographic survey at Gyanvapi Masjid complex, in Varanasi, Sunday, May 15, 2022. (PTI)

'Shivling' found at Gyanvapi, claims petitioner; Court orders sealing of area

New Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha addresses his first press conference after taking oath of the office, in Agartala, Sunday, May 15, 2022. (PTI)

Tripura: Eleven MLAs to take oath as ministers

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Nepal PM Sher Bahadur Deuba at the sacred Maya Devi Temple, Lumbini. (PTI Photo)

PM Modi lays foundation of Buddhist Cultural Centre in Lumbini

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

'Chak de phatte India', says Harnaaz Sandhu after becoming Miss Universe 2021

2

Mutation linked to remdesivir resistance found in Covid patient

3

Climate finance isn’t charity, says Union minister Bhupender Yadav at COP26 summit

4

Indian origin astronaut-led NASA's SpaceX Crew-3 team headed to ISS

5

'Kanyadaan' an outdated ritual or important custom? Alia Bhatt's ad sparks debate

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi attends a meeting during the UN Climate Change Conference COP26 in Glasgow. (AP)

Parsa Venkateshwar Rao Jr | Ambiguities remain amid India’s pledges at COP26

The protagonist in Jai Bhim is “Justice” itself and the director, Tha Se Gnanavel and the lead actor, Suriya throughout the films share with us the trials and tribulations of seeking justice. (Image: @PrimeVideoIN)

Jai Bhim: Protecting rights and providing hope in India’s democracy

Marzia Babakarkhail.

‘Afghanistan has changed, women will fight back’

Afghanistan's most popular film personalities Sahraa Karimi. (AFP Photo)

The world was silent: Afghan filmmaker Sahraa Karimi on Taliban takeover

For the kind of films, I make, it is fundamental for the artists and crew to feel as one family. That’s why we were nervous about Irrfan, says Mostofa Sarwar Farooki.

I selected Irrfan Khan because of his eyes: Mostofa Sarwar Farooki

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Actor Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj

Actor RanaDaggubati and entrepreneur Miheeka Bajaj tied the knot on Saturday evening

Minnie Driver arrives at the Chanel Pre-Oscar Dinner at The Beverly Hills Hotel on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (AP)

Pre-Oscar party sets the mood for the big day

On Sunday night, Mukesh Ambani threw a grand pre-wedding bash for sister Nina Kothari's daughter Nayantara Kothari at his residence Antilia. The party was a star-studded affair as many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others attended the same. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ambani bash: SRK, Shahid, Aishwarya and others snapped at Antilia

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

Copyright © 2016 - 2022 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham