Stormy budget session awaits Yediyurappa

THE ASIAN AGE. | B ARAVINDA SHETTY
Published : Feb 16, 2020, 3:34 am IST
Updated : Feb 16, 2020, 3:34 am IST

Shaheen school sedition charges against women and students in Bidar also put the government into embarrassing situation.

Karnataka chief minister B.S. Yediyurappa
 Karnataka chief minister B.S. Yediyurappa

BENGALURU: A stormy Budget Session awaits Karnataka chief minister B.S. Yediyurappa’s six month-old administration with the Opposition set to haul the government over hot coals on several issues including the clamp down on anti-CAA protests, failure to handle floods, sedition charges against two women and children in Bidar, and firing in Mangaluru during protests against the Union government. The joint session of legislature would commence on Monday and last till Friday, February 21. Subsequently, the budget session would commence on March 2 with Mr Yediyurappa scheduled to table the budget on March 5. Opposition has many burning issues to pin down the ruling party in the session. First, government’s failure in handling anti-CAA protest rallies across the state and imposing ban on conducting protest rallies and high court slap on the government for imposing ban on protest rallies, during first leg of the session, Congress will take up the issues of CAA and Mangaluru firing to corner the government. Shaheen school sedition charges against women and students in Bidar also put  the government into embarrassing situation.

