Saturday, Jan 16, 2021 | Last Update : 06:01 AM IST

  India   All India  16 Jan 2021  Former Union minister Kamal Morarka dies at 74
India, All India

Former Union minister Kamal Morarka dies at 74

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Jan 16, 2021, 12:58 am IST
Updated : Jan 16, 2021, 12:58 am IST

Morarka was associated with Indian cricket as an administrator and he served as vice-president of the Board of Control for Cricket in India

Morarka was associated with Indian cricket as an administrator and he has served as vice-president of the Board of Control for Cricket in India. — By arrangement
 Morarka was associated with Indian cricket as an administrator and he has served as vice-president of the Board of Control for Cricket in India. — By arrangement

Mumbai: Former Union minister and industrialist Kamal Morarka on Friday died of a heart attack at his home in South Mumbai. He was 74.

A close friend and senior journalist Santosh Bharatiya told Deccan Chronic;e, "Mr Morarka died after he suffered a heart attack at 7.50 pm on Friday. He complained of a cough on Thursday. He did not come to office yesterday as he was unwell."

 

Morarka, who hails from Rajasthan, is survived by two daughters and wife.  He was Union minister in the Chandrashekhar government in 1990-91 and a Rajya Sabha MP from Rajasthan from JD(S) between 1988 and 1994. In 2012, he became the head of Samajwadi Janata Party (Rashtriya) which was started by Chandrashekhar and Devi Lal after they broke away from the Janata Dal in 1990.

Morarka, who was born into a well-known business family, donned many hats — a successful businessman, cricket administrator who was the vice-president of the BCCI during Jagmohan Dalmia’s time, a minister in the Union cabinet, a wild life photographer and an organic farmer who has done some great work in his native Rajasthan to promote agriculture and support farmers in many ways. He and his MR Morarka foundation have been also at the forefront to promote art, Sanskrit literature and culture. He has a wildlife photography coffee table book published. 

 

Morarka was associated with Indian cricket as an administrator. He has served as vice-president of the Board of Control for Cricket in India. In 2000, he was a member of the BCCI disciplinary committee that took the decision to ban Mohammed Azharuddin on December 5, 2000. However, years later, he criticised the decision as a sham.

Tags: former union minister kamal morarka died, kamal morarka dies of heart attack, morarka businessman cricket administrator, former bcci vice president kamal morarka

Latest From India

The next round of talks has been scheduled on Tuesday, January 19, the day when the Supreme Court-appointed committee was due to start its consultations with stakeholders to end the impasse. (Photo:PTI)

Farm talks stuck after 9 rounds, next round on January 19

The vaccines have to be administered to people above 18 years of age. — Associated Press

Prime Minister to inaugurate first phase of Covid vaccination today

India says it needs the long-range surface-to-air missiles to counter the threat from China. (Representational Photo:Reuters)

India's friction with US rises over planned purchase of Russian S-400 defence systems

A BJP party rally held in Kolkata, ahead of West Bengal assembly elections. (PTI)

BJP, TMC in war of words over number of legislators seeking to change sides in West Bengal

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

Mathura court dismisses Krishna Janmabhoomi petition

2

From October 15, multiplexes and cinemas can reopen with 50% seating capacity

3

Shane Warne confident that Sanju will make Team India if he keeps playing like he does this IPL

4

Natarajan's yorkers hit the spot, and his life story strikes a chord

5

Rashid dedicates his Man of the Match performance to his late mother — his biggest fan

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

Cover page of 'Jugalbandi: The BJP Before Modi'

Mahatma’s assassination delayed Hindutva supremacy by two generations: Sitapati

In both Jammu and Kashmir people sense a threat to their land and identity due to the domicile laws

​Mutilation of J&K: A year of legal upheaval

The restrictions imposed on Kashmir media since the abrogation of Article 370 have made the media's task infinitely more difficult. (Representational image: PTI)

Mutilation of J&K: Kashmir's journalists refuse to be stenographers

Bahaar Dhawan Rohatgi, Fashion Influencer

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

A house is left smouldering and damaged after yet another gunfight between security forces and militants in Srinagar. (File photo: Habib Naqash)

First person: When there's gunfire outside, switch off the lights and wait for dawn

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Actor Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj

Actor RanaDaggubati and entrepreneur Miheeka Bajaj tied the knot on Saturday evening

Minnie Driver arrives at the Chanel Pre-Oscar Dinner at The Beverly Hills Hotel on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (AP)

Pre-Oscar party sets the mood for the big day

On Sunday night, Mukesh Ambani threw a grand pre-wedding bash for sister Nina Kothari's daughter Nayantara Kothari at his residence Antilia. The party was a star-studded affair as many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others attended the same. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ambani bash: SRK, Shahid, Aishwarya and others snapped at Antilia

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

Copyright © 2016 - 2021 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham