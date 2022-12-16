Friday, Dec 16, 2022 | Last Update : 11:21 PM IST

  India   All India  15 Dec 2022  'Jo piyega woh marega': Bihar CM after hooch tragedy toll rises
India, All India

'Jo piyega woh marega': Bihar CM after hooch tragedy toll rises

THE ASIAN AGE. | NAYYAR AZAD
Published : Dec 15, 2022, 9:59 pm IST
Updated : Dec 16, 2022, 7:14 am IST

CM Nitish stood his ground maintaining that prohibition was not his personal wish but a response to the cries of the women of the state

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar stood his ground maintaining that prohibition was not his personal wish but a response to the cries of the women of the state. (Photo: PTI)
 Chief Minister Nitish Kumar stood his ground maintaining that prohibition was not his personal wish but a response to the cries of the women of the state. (Photo: PTI)

PATNA: The Nitish Kumar-led Mahagathbandhan government continued to face the Opposition's protests on Thursday over the climbing death toll due to the consumption of spurious liquor in the Saran district. According to reports around 31 people have lost their lives and several others are still undergoing treatment.

Amid the protests, Mr Kumar said, "Joh piyega woh marega (people will die if they consume liquor)". He also hinted that his government is not willing to pay compensation to the families of those who have lost their lives after consuming poisonous liquor.

"People should know that the consumption of liquor is bad for everyone. They should be more vigilant," Mr Kumar said.

He also slammed the BJP for raising questions on his government and said, "They should answer why people are dying due to the consumption of poisonous liquor in states where they are in power."

Defending the liquor ban in Bihar, Mr Kumar claimed that people have benefited from the state’s prohibition policy and many of them have given up the habit of drinking alcohol. Mr Kumar has been facing flak from the Opposition after the hooch tragedy in Chapra was reported on Wednesday. He had lost his temper in
the Bihar Assembly when the BJP questioned him over his government’s failure to enforce liquor prohibition strictly.

As the death toll climbed on Thursday, the BJP held a demonstration near the main entrance of the Bihar Assembly. Some of the BJP members also demanded Mr Kumar’s resignation on moral grounds.

To make matters worse for the beleaguered CM, the grand alliance partner CPI(ML) protested outside the state Assembly, demanding that the prohibition policy be reviewed.

Poll strategist Prashant Kishor, who is currently leading a statewide padyatra and meeting people to promote his "Jan Suraaj" movement, also criticised the state government over the recent hooch deaths. He demanded an end to the state's prohibition policy.

Defending the Bihar government’s liquor prohibition policy, Mr Kumar said, "Prohibition was imposed after consulting everyone. We have been running massive awareness programmes across the state to inform people about its effect on their health. These things have also been happening in other parts of the country. Even when there was no prohibition, people died due to the consumption of spurious liquor."

While interacting with reporters, Mr Kumar said that the prohibition was imposed in 2016 after women raised the issue. He also cited the teachings of Mahatma Gandhi and some of the recent research on liquor consumption to defend the prohibition policy.

Mr Kumar had earlier assured that action will be initiated against those who have been involved in the illegal liquor business and not the poor.

"I have asked officials to identify the real people who are creating trouble. We are ready to extend all kinds of help to the people who are needy and get involved in such acts due to poverty," Mr Kumar said.

Meanwhile, excise minister Sunil Kumar said that the state government will take strict action against those who are responsible for the deaths in Saran district.

Tags: nitish kumar, prashant kishor, awadh bihari chaudhary, bihar hooch tragedy
Location: India, Bihar, Patna

Latest From India

The Prime Minister’s Office also said Mr Modi “briefed” the Russian President about India’s current presidency of G-20, of which Russia is also a member. (Photo: PTI)

Dialogue and diplomacy only way forward to resolve Ukraine crisis: PM Modi to Putin

General Officer Commanding-in-Chief Eastern Command, Lt Gen Rana Pratap Kalita (ANI)

'PLA patrol transgression was firmly contested', Lt Gen Kalita on Tawang clash

Two civilians were killed and another injured in a firing incident outside a military camp in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district early Friday. (Representational image: PTI file)

Firing outside Army camp in J-K's Rajouri, two civilians killed

Gandhi, Venugopal, former Rajasthan deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot and other senior leaders of the party began the morning leg of the yatra from the Meena High Court in Dausa. (Twitter/@INCIndia)

Congress' Bharat Jodo Yatra to mark Day-100 with Jaipur concert

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

Clean chit for Aryan Khan in cruise drugs case

2

'Chak de phatte India', says Harnaaz Sandhu after becoming Miss Universe 2021

3

Mutation linked to remdesivir resistance found in Covid patient

4

Climate finance isn’t charity, says Union minister Bhupender Yadav at COP26 summit

5

Indian origin astronaut-led NASA's SpaceX Crew-3 team headed to ISS

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi attends a meeting during the UN Climate Change Conference COP26 in Glasgow. (AP)

Parsa Venkateshwar Rao Jr | Ambiguities remain amid India’s pledges at COP26

The protagonist in Jai Bhim is “Justice” itself and the director, Tha Se Gnanavel and the lead actor, Suriya throughout the films share with us the trials and tribulations of seeking justice. (Image: @PrimeVideoIN)

Jai Bhim: Protecting rights and providing hope in India’s democracy

Marzia Babakarkhail.

‘Afghanistan has changed, women will fight back’

Afghanistan's most popular film personalities Sahraa Karimi. (AFP Photo)

The world was silent: Afghan filmmaker Sahraa Karimi on Taliban takeover

For the kind of films, I make, it is fundamental for the artists and crew to feel as one family. That’s why we were nervous about Irrfan, says Mostofa Sarwar Farooki.

I selected Irrfan Khan because of his eyes: Mostofa Sarwar Farooki

more

ALSO FROMLife

A worker sanitises the fountain in the atrium of the Phoenix Market City, Kurla in Mumbai ahead of the August 5 reopening. (AA Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

Mumbai malls to reopen but the vibe will be odd

For some 250 visually impaired people living in the Mumbai locality of Vangani, the coronavirus pandemic has added darkness an already gloomy life. (DC Picture: Rajesh Jadhav)

For Vangani's visually impaired people, lockdown spells doom

With the government easing restrictions on mobility and social gatherings, weddings have resumed in many parts of the country. Photo: Rajesh Jadhav

Weddings amid a pandemic

As India’s financial capital reels from the Covid-19 pandemic, panic-stricken people are turning to a homeopathy drug called Arsenicum Album 30 although there is no data that it works

Desperate Mumbai turns untested drug

Without fail every morning, an orderly (please don't call them ward boy) came by to change my bed clothes. (DC Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

My life in Covid-19 quarantine

Having made Mumbai’s streets his canvas and DSLR camera his paintbrush, photographer Star Udyawar’s narration of everyday life in the maximum city is riveting. As can be seen in his various portrayals of the city like the historic Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus (CST), Dhobi Ghat with its colourful backdrop, and the famous Sea-link. For Udyawar, perspective is key as it defines the in-depth relationship between the objects in a picture along with the dimensions that a viewer perceives.

Framing the Mundane

Copyright © 2016 - 2022 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham