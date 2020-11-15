Manipur CM Biren Singh tests positive for COVID-19

The chief minister requested all who came in close contact with him in the last few days to get themselves tested

Imphal: Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Sunday said that he has tested positive for COVID-19.

Taking to Facebook, the chief minister said, "Friends, I have tested COVID positive today after having some symptoms. ...I am fine at the moment."

The chief minister is undergoing home isolation, a health department official said.