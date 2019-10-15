J&K integral part of nation, say Sufi clerics

It also said that Kashmir is an integral part of India where Pakistan is hell-bent on creating trouble.

SRINAGAR: A group of Sufi clerics from Ajmer, which was on a three-day visit to the Valley, said on Monday that the situation in Jammu and Kashmir had nothing to do with any religion as “Islam is the synonym of peace”.

It also said that Kashmir is an integral part of India where Pakistan is hell-bent on creating trouble. “J&K is an integral part of our motherland. If any part of it suffers, the pain is felt by the entire motherland,” said Syed Naseruddin Chishty, founder and chairman of the All India Janashin Sajja-danashin Council (AISS-C) of Ajmer Dargah.

Mr Chishty, who was heading a 15-member delegation of the AISSSC, accused Pakistan of abetting violence and terrorism in Kashmir Valley. He urged the people of the Valley not to allow themselves to fall prey to Islamabad’s designs.

“Please, don’t let the bile spewed from across the borders shatter the dre-ams of development and prosperity of J&K. Don’t let yourself fall prey to the cancerous disease of terrorism, which is being projected in the garb of jihad from across the border,” he said.

Replying questions, the delegation admitted to the situation J&K has be-en seeing for decades but they asserted, “Under the sky, every problem has a solution.” Mr Chishty said, “All grievances can be solved through dialogue and respect for each other keeping in mind the development and prosperity of the area concerned and of the inhabitants therein, but subject, I repeat, subject, to the national interest of our motherland.”