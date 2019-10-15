Tuesday, Oct 15, 2019 | Last Update : 03:00 AM IST

India, All India

J&K integral part of nation, say Sufi clerics

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Oct 15, 2019, 1:43 am IST
Updated : Oct 15, 2019, 1:43 am IST

It also said that Kashmir is an integral part of India where Pakistan is hell-bent on creating trouble.

Syed Naseruddin Chishty.
 Syed Naseruddin Chishty.

SRINAGAR: A group of Sufi clerics from Ajmer, which was on a three-day visit to the Valley, said on Monday that the situation in Jammu and Kashmir had nothing to do with any religion as “Islam is the synonym of peace”.

It also said that Kashmir is an integral part of India where Pakistan is hell-bent on creating trouble. “J&K is an integral part of our motherland. If any part of it suffers, the pain is felt by the entire motherland,” said Syed Naseruddin Chishty, founder and chairman of the All India Janashin Sajja-danashin Council (AISS-C) of Ajmer Dargah.

Mr Chishty, who was heading a 15-member delegation of the AISSSC, accused Pakistan of abetting violence and terrorism in Kashmir Valley. He urged the people of the Valley not to allow themselves to fall prey to Islamabad’s designs.

“Please, don’t let the bile spewed from across the borders shatter the dre-ams of development and prosperity of J&K. Don’t let yourself fall prey to the cancerous disease of terrorism, which is being projected in the garb of jihad from across the border,” he said.

Replying questions, the delegation admitted to the situation J&K has be-en seeing for decades but they asserted, “Under the sky, every problem has a solution.” Mr Chishty said, “All grievances can be solved through dialogue and respect for each other keeping in mind the development and prosperity of the area concerned and of the inhabitants therein, but subject, I repeat, subject, to the national interest of our motherland.”

Tags: ajmer dargah, kashmir issue

Latest From India

Nirmala Banerjee, mother of economist Abhijit Banerjee, in Kolkata on Monday. (Photo: AFP)

Abhijit set to visit India this week, says mother

An iron ore mine in Odisha.

Odisha eyes high accruals from mines to fund social sector

The three injured players were identified as Sahil Choure, Akshyaya Awasthi and Shan Gladwin. (Representational Image)

4 national hockey players die in accident

Supreme Court of India (Photo: PTI)

Why quiz us alone & not Hindu side: Sunni Board

MOST POPULAR

1

Huami Amazfit GTR 42mm review: A smartwatch or a smart watch?

2

Introducing iPhone 12; the most far-out Apple concept you will ever see

3

Apple iPhone 11 review: Beautifully, unapologetically Apple!

4

PM Modi has 30 million followers on Instagram, becomes most followed world leader

5

PM Modi recalls Mamallapuram visit, pens poem

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

TV stars Karan Kundra and Anusha Dandekar have been in a relationship for five year now and the duo has always been setting relationship goals for their fans. So, let's take a look at the romantic pictures of the most loved couples of TV. (Photos: Instagram)

Karan Kundra-Anusha Dandekar is a couple 'Made In Heaven'

Salman Khan's reality show Bigg Boss 13 has finally begun and as expected Bhaijaan introduced 'tedhe' contestants of this season. So, let's meet all 13 housemates of the house. (Photos: Instagram)

Bigg Boss 13: Meet 'tedhe' contestants of Salman Khan's show

On Thursday, Sidharth Malhotra, Riteish Deshmukh, Tara Sutaria and Rakul Preet Singh launched their upcoming film, Marjaavaan's trailer in Mumbai. The actors made a stylish appearance at the launch. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Marjaavaan: Riteish, Sidharth, Rakul & Tara make stylish appearance at launch

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham