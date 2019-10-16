Tuesday, Oct 15, 2019 | Last Update : 08:52 PM IST

India, All India

Deepotsav: More than 5.50 lakh earthen lamps to be lit on Diwali in Ayodhya

ANI
Published : Oct 15, 2019, 8:47 pm IST
Updated : Oct 15, 2019, 8:47 pm IST

Out of 5.50 lakh lamps, around 4 lakhs will be lit at Ram Paidi, while others will be lit at other religious places in the city.

UP Chief Secretary R K Tiwari. (Photo: ANI)
 UP Chief Secretary R K Tiwari. (Photo: ANI)

Ayodhya: R K Tiwari, chief secretary of the Uttar Pradesh government, on Tuesday, said that this year, more than 5.50 lakh earthen lamps will be lit in Ayodhya on the auspicious occasion of Diwali, which will be celebrated on October 27.

"Administrative officials have taken stock of all the places where celebrations are to take place. On 'Deepotsava', more than 5.5 lakhs earthen lamps will be lit in Ayodhya. This will be historic as it will involve huge public participation," Tiwari said.

Tiwari said the state government has made all the preparations for the third 'Deepotsav' event this year. Out of 5.50 lakh lamps, around 4 lakhs will be lit at Ram Paidi, while others will be lit at other religious places in the city, he added.

This year, Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel, state Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Union Minister Pralhad Joshi among others will attend the 'Deepotsav' event. In two-three days, a list for foreign dignitaries will be announced as well.

Top officials of the state will visit Ayodhya in the run-up to the preparations for the festivities.

On Wednesday, Chief Secretary RK Tiwari, Principal Secretary Avnish Awasthi and Director General of Police OP Singh will visit the city to take stock of the ongoing preparations. They will hold a meeting with other concerned officials at the Collectorate auditorium.

Apart from meeting saints at Tulsi Smarak at around 11 in the morning, the officials will also visit Ram Paidi and Ram Katha Park to assess security preparations.

Last year, Ayodhya broke a Guinness World Record by lighting more than three lakh earthen lamps and keeping them lit for at least 45 minutes on the banks of river Saryu as part of the annual celebration of Diwali.

Tags: deepotsava, dipavali
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Lucknow

Latest From India

Alongwith prominent hotel chains, tour operators and restaurants GoAir was felicitated for playing a prominent role in boosting tourism in Andaman & Nicobar islands. (Photo: File)

GoAir bags ‘Best Airline’ award at Andaman Tourism Award 2019

PM Narendra Modi addressing election rally in Haryana. (Photo: ANI)

Don't skip voting, presuming Modi's victory is evident: PM in Haryana

Chidambaram will arrested in the morning and he will be produced in court around 4 pm when the agency applies for his custody. (Photo: PTI)

INX Media Case: P Chidambaram to be arrested by Enforcement Directorate tomorrow

Students entering the premises of NIT Srinagar on Monday. (Photo: ANI)

Kashmir: NIT reopens in Srinagar after 2 months

MOST POPULAR

1

Flipkart ups ante against Amazon; to set up unit for food retail in India

2

New major iPhone warning as Apple continues to be disaster zone

3

Samsung may have mysterious, radical Galaxy smartphone lined up

4

Huami Amazfit GTR 42mm review: A smartwatch or a smart watch?

5

Introducing iPhone 12; the most far-out Apple concept you will ever see

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

TV stars Karan Kundra and Anusha Dandekar have been in a relationship for five year now and the duo has always been setting relationship goals for their fans. So, let's take a look at the romantic pictures of the most loved couples of TV. (Photos: Instagram)

Karan Kundra-Anusha Dandekar is a couple 'Made In Heaven'

Salman Khan's reality show Bigg Boss 13 has finally begun and as expected Bhaijaan introduced 'tedhe' contestants of this season. So, let's meet all 13 housemates of the house. (Photos: Instagram)

Bigg Boss 13: Meet 'tedhe' contestants of Salman Khan's show

On Thursday, Sidharth Malhotra, Riteish Deshmukh, Tara Sutaria and Rakul Preet Singh launched their upcoming film, Marjaavaan's trailer in Mumbai. The actors made a stylish appearance at the launch. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Marjaavaan: Riteish, Sidharth, Rakul & Tara make stylish appearance at launch

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham