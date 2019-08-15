Thursday, Aug 15, 2019 | Last Update : 02:14 AM IST

New commando force to guard trains, rail property

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Aug 15, 2019, 1:00 am IST
Updated : Aug 15, 2019, 1:48 am IST

Coras will be issued special distinct uniform, latest weapons and equipments.

Speaking at the launch of CORAS, on Wednesday, Railway minister Piyush Goyal said, a new state-of-the-art commando training centre for RPF will be set up soon in Jagadhri (Haryana). (Photo: File)
 Speaking at the launch of CORAS, on Wednesday, Railway minister Piyush Goyal said, a new state-of-the-art commando training centre for RPF will be set up soon in Jagadhri (Haryana). (Photo: File)

New Delhi: A special team of commandos will now guard railway property and trains from Left Wing Extremists (LWE), terrorists and subversive elements. The first unit of the elite commando force, inducted on Wednesday, will be deployed in LWE-hit areas of Chhattisgarh. Their units will also be deployed in Jammu-Kashmir and North Eastern areas, where Railways has several major ongoing projects and where threat to railway passengers and property is higher.

Railway officials said that Commandos for Railway Safety (Coras), has been created keeping in mind the need to develop world level capabilities of specialised responder for any situation pertaining to damage, disturbance, disruption of train operations, attack/ hostage/hijack and disaster situations in Railway areas.

The elite commando unit of 1,200 personnel has been carved out of the Railway Protection Force and has been trained at various commando training centres like NSG, Force One, Greyhounds and NEPA.

They have been also trained in detecting and defusing landmines and improvised explosive devices and hostage rescue.

Coras will be issued special distinct uniform, latest weapons and equipments. They will also be given special incentives and allowances that will be at par with Central Armed Police Forces like CRPF, BSF, CISF etc.

Speaking at the launch of CORAS, on Wednesday, Railway minister Piyush Goyal said, a new state-of-the-art commando training centre for RPF will be set up soon in Jagadhri (Haryana).

