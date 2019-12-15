Saturday, Dec 14, 2019 | Last Update : 09:43 PM IST

India, All India

Centre may take 'hard decision' against LWE post CAB, Art 370: Eastern Army Commander

THE ASIAN AGE | RAJIB CHOWDHURI
Published : Dec 14, 2019, 8:45 pm IST
Updated : Dec 14, 2019, 8:46 pm IST

He observed that present economic scenario has been opposite to high-cost defence expenditures for modernisation of armed forces.

"As far as the Indian security scenerio is concerned, the current government is keen to take hard decisions which have been pending for a very long time. In the first year of its second term, we have already seen Article 370 revoked and Jammu and Kashmir state has been bifurcated into two," he told the 9th CII Industry Defence Linkage: "Indigenization in Defence Sector." (Twitter | @CIIevents)
 "As far as the Indian security scenerio is concerned, the current government is keen to take hard decisions which have been pending for a very long time. In the first year of its second term, we have already seen Article 370 revoked and Jammu and Kashmir state has been bifurcated into two," he told the 9th CII Industry Defence Linkage: "Indigenization in Defence Sector." (Twitter | @CIIevents)

Kolkata: The Narendra Modi government is next likely to take a 'hard decision,' similar to the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill and abrogation of Article 370 of the Constitution, to end the Left Wing Extremism in its second term as part of its aim to solve internal conflicts of the country.

General Officer Commanding-in-Chief of the Eastern Command Lieutenant General Anil Chauhan indicated this on Saturday.

"As far as the Indian security scenerio is concerned, the current government is keen to take hard decisions which have been pending for a very long time. In the first year of its second term, we have already seen Article 370 revoked and Jammu and Kashmir state has been bifurcated into two," he told the 9th CII Industry Defence Linkage: "Indigenization in Defence Sector."

Lt Gen Chauhan elaborated, "The government is keen to conclude the talks with the Nagas which have been going on for a long time. They are primarily assessing its impact on Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur before taking a call on this. Yesterday you have seen the CAB has been passed despite reservations expressed by couple of North Eastern states."

He added, "It would not be hard to guess that some hard decisions in respect of the LWE may also be on the card after this. So the internal security environment is a very challenging one."

The Eastern Army Commander, however, observed that the present economic scenario has been opposite to the high-cost defence expenditures for modernisation of the armed forces.

"Although the present state of the economy does not look very bright to undertake any high-end defence expenditure, the government, however, have to provide funds both for modernisation and sustenance of the army," he said.

Lt Gen Chauhan informed that the Eastern Command's focus areas of procurement would be met by the special budget under the Army Commander's Special Financial Powers.

The list of requirements would cover night sighting capability, areial and ground surveillance platforms, commanders' surveillance capabilities, army aviation, mobility enhancement, communication equipment, he underlined.

Tags: citizenship (amendment) bill, left wing extremism, general anil chauhan, article 370, caa
Location: India, West Bengal, Calcutta [Kolkata]

Latest From India

'I have filed a PIL before the SC challenging the #CAA @aimim_national will fight this battle to preserve a plural, secular constitutional democracy in Bharat. This fight will be before every possible forum & using every constitutional tool available to us,' Owaisi tweeted. (Photo: File)

'Filed PIL against CAA, AIMIM will fight at every possible forum': Owaisi

The incident happened on Friday when the accused carrying toy guns entered Singh's rented accommodation in New Town area here and kidnapped him and one of his associates, the police said adding that they later called up Singh's wife and demanded a ransom of Rs 15 lakh. (Photo: File | Representational)

Disguised as CBI officers, 5 men kidnap Manipur CM's brother on 'toy-gunpoint'

'Interacted with IAF pilots and other IAF personnel in Kanpur. India is proud of their outstanding service,' PM tweeted. (Photo: Twitter |

PM interacts with IAF personnel in Kanpur, says India is proud of their service

Targeting Gandhi, BJP spokesperson G V L Narasimha Rao said, 'The more appropriate name for you Rahul Gandhi is RAHUL JINNAH. Your Muslim appeasement politics and mindset makes you a worthy legatee of Mohammad Ali Jinnah, not Savarkar.' (Photo : PTI)

'Rahul Jinnah more appropriate,' says BJP; 'Savarkar nation's idol,' Sena joins

MOST POPULAR

1

'Serious replies only': Man seeks companion for his lonely duck, puts out dating ad

2

PM Modi's tweet on BJP's victory in Lok Sabha elections becomes 'Golden Tweet' of 2019

3

Russia banned from competing in sports; what does it mean for them

4

Snake enters ground, interrupts Ranji cricket match

5

Bose NC 700 review: Perfection, refined!

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMLife

The dress featured a fairly simple silhouette with a plunging neckline. But the drama is brought by the feathered veil/cape element. It also had a bow at the neck for added drama. (Photo: AP)

Valentino fashionably interprets A Midsummer's Night Dream

A man sports a colourful headgear with traditional motifs. (Photo: AP)

India gears up for Navratri

Alex Borstein wore a demure deep purple gown when collecting her Emmy. It has her initials embellished on the top left hand corner. (Photo: AP)

Emmy Awards 2019: Best of red carpet fashion

Burberry's creative director Tisci created a new line for their Speing/Summer 2020 collection. (Photo: AP)

London Fashion Week: Best of British fashion

Designer naeem Khan takes a bow, posing with the models showcasing his clothes on the ramp. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Designers showcase Spring/Summer collection 2020

Alice + Olivia's fashion presentation featured a myriad of colours. The models wore posed in an olive green background and were dressed in contrasting shades of lilac and orange. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Eccentric looks from the ramp

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham