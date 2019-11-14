Thursday, Nov 14, 2019 | Last Update : 04:38 AM IST

India, All India

Why no summons to Dow Chemicals, court asks Centre

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Nov 14, 2019, 3:49 am IST
Updated : Nov 14, 2019, 3:49 am IST

The 1984 Bhopal gas tragedy had left over 15,000 people dead and around 1 lakh others maimed.

A local court here on Wednesday asked the Centre to explain as to why summons issued by it were not served to US-based Dow Chemical in a case related to the 1984 Bhopal gas tragedy, which had left over 15,000 people dead and around one lakh others maimed.
 A local court here on Wednesday asked the Centre to explain as to why summons issued by it were not served to US-based Dow Chemical in a case related to the 1984 Bhopal gas tragedy, which had left over 15,000 people dead and around one lakh others maimed.

Bhopal: A local court here on Wednesday asked the Centre to explain as to why summons issued by it were not served to US-based Dow Chemical in a case related to the 1984 Bhopal gas tragedy, which had left over 15,000 people dead and around one lakh others maimed.

The court of additional judicial magistrate here directed the under secretary, IS-II division, ministry of home affairs, to appear before it on January 20, 2020, to explain why it has not been able to serve the summons to Dow Chemical in the case.

The court’s directive came in the wake of the CBI presenting its status report that despite reminders issued by the MHA to US department of justice, the summons has not been served and a service report is still awaited.

The court has earlier issued summons to Dow Chemical to appear before it in connection with the case.

This was the sixth summons issued by the Bhopal court to Dow Chemical.

Leakage of methyl isocyanate in a plant in Union Carbide here in the intervening night of December 2-3, 1984, had led to killing of over 15,000 people and maiming of over one lakh others.

The survivors of Bhopal gas tragedy have waged a battle for three-and-a-half decades to get due compensation from Union Carbide and fix criminal accountability on the company for the incident, billed as world’s worst industrial disaster. Their hope of getting due compensation suffered a setback when Dow Chemical took over Union Carbide.

They, however, have been demanding that Dow Chemical should be asked to pay compensations to the survivors.

Tags: bhopal gas tragedy, dow chemical, cbi

Latest From India

Superstitions like witchcraft continue to rule the roost in Odisha with another case of sorcery reportedly claiming life of a person in Mohana block of Gajapati district. (Photo: File/Representational)

Man ‘beheaded’ by neighbours

Odisha police on Wednesday arrested a person for allegedly working as a doctor at Nuagaon Primary Health Centre in Sundargarh district for three years by furnishing forged documents. (Representational image)

Fake doctor of 3 years held in Odisha

The CBI on Wednesday informed the Delhi high court that the Central probe agency would soon file a comprehensive chargesheet in the multi-crore AgustaWestland helicopter deal case. (Photo: File)

CBI will file charges in VVIP copter case soon

With the Supreme Court set to pronounce its judgment in the review petition filed by the tanthri of Sabarimala and others seeking a review of the September 28, 2018 historic judgment allowing entry of women of menstruating age to the hill temple on Thursday, the state government is awaiting the verdict with great anticipation.

Kerala prepares for Sabarimala verdict

MOST POPULAR

1

Nita Ambani elected to board of Metropolitan Museum of Art

2

US mom takes oath to become lawyer while judge holds her baby, video goes viral

3

Ways technology can help you lose weight fast

4

Devendra Fadnavis updates Twitter bio, refers to self as 'Maharashtra's Sevak'

5

8 best smartphones under Rs 8,000

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMLife

The dress featured a fairly simple silhouette with a plunging neckline. But the drama is brought by the feathered veil/cape element. It also had a bow at the neck for added drama. (Photo: AP)

Valentino fashionably interprets A Midsummer's Night Dream

A man sports a colourful headgear with traditional motifs. (Photo: AP)

India gears up for Navratri

Alex Borstein wore a demure deep purple gown when collecting her Emmy. It has her initials embellished on the top left hand corner. (Photo: AP)

Emmy Awards 2019: Best of red carpet fashion

Burberry's creative director Tisci created a new line for their Speing/Summer 2020 collection. (Photo: AP)

London Fashion Week: Best of British fashion

Designer naeem Khan takes a bow, posing with the models showcasing his clothes on the ramp. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Designers showcase Spring/Summer collection 2020

Alice + Olivia's fashion presentation featured a myriad of colours. The models wore posed in an olive green background and were dressed in contrasting shades of lilac and orange. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Eccentric looks from the ramp

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham