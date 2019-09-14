Saturday, Sep 14, 2019 | Last Update : 03:06 AM IST

India, All India

Supreme Court laments absence of uniform civil code

THE ASIAN AGE. | PARMOD KUMAR
Published : Sep 14, 2019, 1:18 am IST
Updated : Sep 14, 2019, 1:43 am IST

The Goan law, however, permits pre-nuptial agreement which may have different system of division of assets.

Supreme Court of India (Photo: PTI)
 Supreme Court of India (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: Citing Goa as a “shining example” of an Indian state which has Uniform Civil Code, the Supreme Court on Friday lamented that nearly seven decades after the framers of Indian constitution had promised, there was no attempt to enact common civil code.

“It is interesting to note that whereas the founder of the Constitution in Article 44 in Part IV of the Constitution dealing with the Directive Principle of the State Policy has hoped and expected that the state shall endeavour to secure for the citizens a Uniform Civil Code throughout the territories of India, till date no action has been taken in this regard,” said the bench of Justice Deepak Gupta and Justice Aniruddha Bose in their judgment regretting inaction by the Central government.

Speaking for the bench, Justice Deepak Gupta said, “Though Hindu laws were codified in the year 1956, there has been. No attempt to frame a Uniform Civil Code applicable to all the citizens of the country despite exhortation by the top court.”

However, the court said that Goa is a shining example of an Indian state which has a Uniform Civil Code  applicable to all, regardless of religion except for protecting certain limited rights.

Muslim men whose marriages are registered in Goa, the court said, “cannot practice polygamy” and for the “followers of Islam there is no provision for verbal divorce”.

The salient features with regard to the family property in Goa, the court noted, are that the married couple jointly holds the ownership of all the assets owned before marriage or acquired after marriage by  each spouse.

Thus, in case of divorce, each spouse is entitled to half share of the assets.

The Goan law, however, permits pre-nuptial agreement which may have different system of division of assets.

The bone of contention in the case was a property of one Joquim Mariano Pereira located in Mumbai. The said property was a matter of litigation between his three daughters  and their heirs.

Tags: supreme court, uniform civil code
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From India

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan (Photo: ANI)

Imran Khan hints at epic UNGA clash

People who failed to make it to the final NRC can appeal to any of the FTs within 120 days from receiving the rejection order from the NRC authority.

NRC: Assam govt starts judges’ appointment for tribunals

Women hold placards and raise slogans during a peaceful protest march in Srinagar on Friday. (Photo: PTI)

Life in Kashmir continues to be paralysed

The top court had on August 20 issued notice to the Centre and social media sites on the plea by Facebook. (Photo: ANI/File

SC seeks Centre’s reply on social media accountability

MOST POPULAR

1

Realme XT review: 64 Megapixel goodness

2

Human bodies move for more than a year after death: Australian Scientist’s revelation

3

Find out how a giant, angry seal helps Australian cops to bust international drug ring

4

Lost your mobile phone? No worries, govt will help you locate it

5

One computer with Two Screens: How have Laptops changed over time

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMSports

PV Sindhu won the BWF World Championships title by defeating Japan's Nozomi Okuhara in straight games by 21-7, 21-7. (Photo: AFP)

PV Sindhu: In pursuit of gold and greatness

Men in Blue outclassed Windies by seven wickets in the third T20 International in Guyana. (Photo: AFP)

India vs West Indies: Chahar, Pant shine as Men in Blue sweep T20 series

Burns put the hosts in a dominating position with his brilliant ton on Day 2 of Ashes. (Photo: AFP)

Ashes 2019: Rory Burns’ maiden Test ton puts England on top against Australia

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham