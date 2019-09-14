Saturday, Sep 14, 2019 | Last Update : 03:06 AM IST

India, All India

SC seeks Centre’s reply on social media accountability

THE ASIAN AGE. | PARMOD KUMAR
Published : Sep 14, 2019, 1:48 am IST
Updated : Sep 14, 2019, 1:48 am IST

The draft of the said rules was put in public domain in December 2018 but it is yet to be notified

The top court had on August 20 issued notice to the Centre and social media sites on the plea by Facebook. (Photo: ANI/File
  The top court had on August 20 issued notice to the Centre and social media sites on the plea by Facebook. (Photo: ANI/File

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday asked the Centre to tell if the Information Technology Rules, 2018, for making social media platforms — Facebook, Twitter, WhatsApp, Google and Youtube — to comply with Indian laws would be in place in a “very near future” or they are still in the realm of conjuncture.

The rules in question are Information Technology Intermediaries Guide-lines (Amendment) Rules, 2018.

The draft of the said rules was put in public domain in December 2018 but it is yet to be notified

The amended rules seeks a social media platform having more than 50 lakh users in India to be a company incorporated under the Companies Act, 1956; have a permanent registered office in India; and appoint a nodal person of contact for 24x7 coordination with law enforcement agencies.

The poser from the bench of Justice Deepak Gupta and Justice Aniruddha Bose on the framing of the rules for regulating the social media platforms came in the course of the hearing of a plea by Facebook seeking the transfer of cases before different high courts, including the Madras high court to the top court.

Facebook has moved the top court seeking the transfer of four cases pending before three high courts — Madras, Bombay and Madhya Pradesh — on the linking of Aadhaar with the profile of the users of social media websites and other issues.

The top court had on August 20 issued notice to the Centre and social media sites on the plea by Facebook. While issuing notice, the top court had said that the Madras high court would continue with the hearing of the plea before it but restrained it from passing any final order.

At the outset of the hearing on Friday, Justice Gupta said there were two questions before them — whether Rules for making social media platforms accountable to domestic laws are going to be framed in “very near future” or they are still in the realm of conjecture.

Otherwise, Justice Gupta said they would decide whether the matter before the Madras, Bombay and Madhya Pradesh high courts be transferred to the Supreme Court or let these high courts decide the issues before them.

In the earlier hearing on the matter, the top court has underlined the need to strike a balance between right to privacy and under what circumstance information about a person can be given and to whom to be given.

The Madras high court while “effectively abandoning” the prayer for linking of social media plat forms with Aadhaar — in the light of top court’s verdict upholding the right to privacy as fundamental right — expanded the scope of the matter before it to include sharing of information for the prevention and detection of crimes, investigation, tracing the originator of fake news, and mob violence in the state,   

It said that the matter before the Bombay and Madhya Pradesh High Court was at nascent stages where in even the notices have not been issued.  

Either the matters before the Bombay and Madhya Pradesh High Courts may be transferred to Madras High court where all matters could be decided together, or in alternate the proceedings before two High Courts may be stayed.

Tags: supreme court, social media

Latest From India

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan (Photo: ANI)

Imran Khan hints at epic UNGA clash

People who failed to make it to the final NRC can appeal to any of the FTs within 120 days from receiving the rejection order from the NRC authority.

NRC: Assam govt starts judges’ appointment for tribunals

Women hold placards and raise slogans during a peaceful protest march in Srinagar on Friday. (Photo: PTI)

Life in Kashmir continues to be paralysed

Congress president Sonia Gandhi (Photo: Twitter/ANI)

Sonia Gandhi meets party chief ministers

MOST POPULAR

1

Realme XT review: 64 Megapixel goodness

2

Human bodies move for more than a year after death: Australian Scientist’s revelation

3

Find out how a giant, angry seal helps Australian cops to bust international drug ring

4

Lost your mobile phone? No worries, govt will help you locate it

5

One computer with Two Screens: How have Laptops changed over time

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMSports

PV Sindhu won the BWF World Championships title by defeating Japan's Nozomi Okuhara in straight games by 21-7, 21-7. (Photo: AFP)

PV Sindhu: In pursuit of gold and greatness

Men in Blue outclassed Windies by seven wickets in the third T20 International in Guyana. (Photo: AFP)

India vs West Indies: Chahar, Pant shine as Men in Blue sweep T20 series

Burns put the hosts in a dominating position with his brilliant ton on Day 2 of Ashes. (Photo: AFP)

Ashes 2019: Rory Burns’ maiden Test ton puts England on top against Australia

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham