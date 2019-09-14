Saturday, Sep 14, 2019 | Last Update : 08:22 AM IST

India, All India

Bhupesh Baghel takes dig at Centre on economy

THE ASIAN AGE. | NITIN MAHAJAN
Published : Sep 14, 2019, 6:50 am IST
Updated : Sep 14, 2019, 6:50 am IST

The chief minister stated that Congress has also decided to launch an awareness campaign against the slowdown in the economy.

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel (Photo: File)
 Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel (Photo: File)

New Delhi: Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel came down heavily on the Narendra Modi government over its ‘inability to handle the economy’. The senior Congress leader also mockingly invited Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman to the state to learn the intricacies of running a successful economy.

“We are inviting her to Chhattisgarh to see how we successfully maintain a growing economy. Ours is now perhaps one of the only states that have continued to show growing economic indicators,” Mr Baghel said.

The Chhattisgarh chief minister claimed it was several people-friendly initiatives, including increasing MSP rates for paddy and procurement rates for tendu leaves, that had allowed for a strong economy of the state. “We have also written off about Rs 11,000 crore of loans to farmers and bought Rs 20,000 crore worth of paddy. This helped us ensure that the purchasing power of our farmers and residents increases,” the chief minister said.

“We buy tendu leaves from the tribal population at perhaps the highest rates in the country — Rs 4,000 per bag. The same is the case with paddy, which is being procured at Rs 2,500 per quintal. This has helped us ensure that funds were available and their purchasing power increased,” the chief minister added.

The Chhattisgarh chief minister pointed out that these steps had ensured that while the entire country was reeling under an economic slowdown, the state of Chhattisgarh remained an island of growth. “We can better illustrate with an example of the automobile sector. While the sector is facing 19 per cent negative growth in the country, it has witnessed 25 per cent growth in our state over the past year,” Mr Baghel said.

He said similar indicators could also be seen in the jewellery and construction sector.

“The state of the economy can only be corrected if we improve the purchasing power of the common man. This will fuel the industry and generate more jobs in the economy,” the chief minister added.  

The chief minister stated that Congress has also decided to launch an awareness campaign against the slowdown in the economy. “We will ensure that the country is made aware of the people-unfriendly policies of the Central government through this campaign,” Mr Baghel added.

Tags: bhupesh baghel, modi government
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From India

India was more closely allied to the Soviet Union in the Cold War, and particularly in south India names like Stalin, Lenin, Trotsky and even Pravda for women are not unheard of. (Photo: PTI)

'I told my name, people stared': DMK chief Stalin’s name raised eyebrows in Russia

Late in the evening, the state government announced that the provision will be scrapped. (Photo: File)

UP to repeal 4-decade-old law that made treasury pay their income tax

The Indian Air Force has already inducted a batch of Tejas aircraft. (Photo: tejas.gov.in)

Tejas executes perfect arrested landing

Senior Congress leader and former Union minister P. Chidambaram after being produced at a court in the INX Media case in New Delhi on Monday. (Photo: PTI/File)

Congress leader Chidambaram faces a fresh setback

MOST POPULAR

1

Realme XT review: 64 Megapixel goodness

2

Human bodies move for more than a year after death: Australian Scientist’s revelation

3

Find out how a giant, angry seal helps Australian cops to bust international drug ring

4

Lost your mobile phone? No worries, govt will help you locate it

5

One computer with Two Screens: How have Laptops changed over time

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMLife

Designer naeem Khan takes a bow, posing with the models showcasing his clothes on the ramp. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Designers showcase Spring/Summer collection 2020

Alice + Olivia's fashion presentation featured a myriad of colours. The models wore posed in an olive green background and were dressed in contrasting shades of lilac and orange. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Eccentric looks from the ramp

This Christian Siriano dress had a plain black, figure-hugging design with a multi-coloured cape billowing behind it. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Dazzling colours graced the ramp

The Nobel Peace Prize winning Catholic nun who spent 45-years serving for the poor, sick, orphaned, and dying. (Photo: AP)

Hymns and prayers: Kolkata celebrates death annversary of Saint Mother Teresa

Actresses who starred in 'The Truth' are seen gracing the red carpet at Day 1 of the Venice Film Festival. (Photo: AP)

Venice Film Festival: Best-dressed on the red carpet

Diva Dhawan was the show stopper for SVA by Sonam and Paras Modi. The shimmery black gown had a broad, brocade panel at the wasit. (Photo: Shripad Naik)

Lakme Fashion Week: Designers bring out their best for finale

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham