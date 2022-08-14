Sunday, Aug 14, 2022 | Last Update : 06:42 PM IST

  India   All India  14 Aug 2022  'Overjoyed' by response to Har Ghar Tiranga: PM Modi
India, All India

'Overjoyed' by response to Har Ghar Tiranga: PM Modi

THE ASIAN AGE. | AGE CORRESPONDENT
Published : Aug 14, 2022, 12:13 pm IST
Updated : Aug 14, 2022, 12:13 pm IST

Union minister Amit Shah and BJP president JP Nadda hoisted the national flag at their residences

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (PTI)
 Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (PTI)

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said he was “overjoyed and proud” of the “amazing response” to the “Har Ghar Tiranga” campaign across the nation. He urged citizens to share their photos along with the national flag on the official website dedicated to the campaign.

Apart from the BJP leaders, Union ministers and chief ministers of BJP-ruled states and prominent personalities from various sectors joined the campaign across the country as the three-day exercise began on Saturday to mark the 75th anniversary of India’s Independence.

“Overjoyed and proud of the amazing response to the #HarGharTiranga movement. We are seeing record participation from different walks of life. This is a great way to mark Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav,” tweeted the PM.

Union minister Amit Shah and BJP president J.P. Nadda hoisted the national flag at their residences and posted pictures on social media.

The BJP also held an exhibition on the eve of Partition Horrors Remembrance Day on August 14, at its office here.

“Attended the poignant exhibition on ‘Partition Horrors Remembrance Day’ at BJP HQ that reminds us all of the pain of lakhs of our brothers and sisters during partition. We must never forget the cost that politics of hate and divide, driven by personal selfish interests imposed on us,” Mr Nadda said.

“I have always felt proud to hold the national flag and swear my unwavering loyalty to it. It is a great symbol of our freedom. On the occasion of AzadiKaAmritMahotsav I pray to God that all of us Indians fulfil the great ideal of living harmonious under the Tiranga,” tweeted Mr Deve Gowda and also uploaded a video of himself with the tiranga.

Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman participated in a door-to-door campaign in Bengaluru to distribute the tricolour and interacted with the people and also. Union education minister Dharmedra Pradhan celebrated the event with children in Bhubaneswar. Former union minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi participated in a tricolour kites festival in Uttar Pradesh’s Rampur and inaugurated ‘Amrit Sarovar’ constructed as part of the Amrit Mahotsav.  

 

Tags: prime minister narendra modi, har ghar tiranga
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From India

Indian students, evacuated from war-torn Ukraine, arrive at the IGI airport, in New Delhi. (PTI Photo)

Exploring best for medicos back from Ukraine: MEA

luding son of Syed Salahuddin, the chief of banned Hizbul Mujahideen. (Representational image: PTI)

Hizb chief’s son, terror accused Bitta Karate’s spouse among 4 J&K officials sacked

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar with Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav at a function after paying tributes at Shaheed Smarak, in Patna, Thursday, Aug 11, 2022. (PTI Photo)

Grand Alliance to have coordination panel to ensure it does not meet NDA's fate

The RSS, the ideological fountainhead of the ruling BJP, has been criticised by the Congress and other Opposition parties over its stand on the national flag. (Twitter)

RSS changes profile pictures of its social media accounts to national flag

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

Clean chit for Aryan Khan in cruise drugs case

2

'Chak de phatte India', says Harnaaz Sandhu after becoming Miss Universe 2021

3

Mutation linked to remdesivir resistance found in Covid patient

4

Climate finance isn’t charity, says Union minister Bhupender Yadav at COP26 summit

5

Indian origin astronaut-led NASA's SpaceX Crew-3 team headed to ISS

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi attends a meeting during the UN Climate Change Conference COP26 in Glasgow. (AP)

Parsa Venkateshwar Rao Jr | Ambiguities remain amid India’s pledges at COP26

The protagonist in Jai Bhim is “Justice” itself and the director, Tha Se Gnanavel and the lead actor, Suriya throughout the films share with us the trials and tribulations of seeking justice. (Image: @PrimeVideoIN)

Jai Bhim: Protecting rights and providing hope in India’s democracy

Marzia Babakarkhail.

‘Afghanistan has changed, women will fight back’

Afghanistan's most popular film personalities Sahraa Karimi. (AFP Photo)

The world was silent: Afghan filmmaker Sahraa Karimi on Taliban takeover

For the kind of films, I make, it is fundamental for the artists and crew to feel as one family. That’s why we were nervous about Irrfan, says Mostofa Sarwar Farooki.

I selected Irrfan Khan because of his eyes: Mostofa Sarwar Farooki

more

ALSO FROMSports

PV Sindhu won the BWF World Championships title by defeating Japan's Nozomi Okuhara in straight games by 21-7, 21-7. (Photo: AFP)

PV Sindhu: In pursuit of gold and greatness

Men in Blue outclassed Windies by seven wickets in the third T20 International in Guyana. (Photo: AFP)

India vs West Indies: Chahar, Pant shine as Men in Blue sweep T20 series

Burns put the hosts in a dominating position with his brilliant ton on Day 2 of Ashes. (Photo: AFP)

Ashes 2019: Rory Burns’ maiden Test ton puts England on top against Australia

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Copyright © 2016 - 2022 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham