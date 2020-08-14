Friday, Aug 14, 2020 | Last Update : 03:22 PM IST

142nd Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

2,416,169

61,252

Recovered

1,712,913

54,974

Deaths

47,325

835

Maharashtra54831338184318650 Tamil Nadu3145202563135278 Andhra Pradesh2641421709242378 Karnataka1964941126333511 Delhi1494601343184167 Uttar Pradesh140775887862280 West Bengal98459671202059 Telangana8647563074665 Bihar8274154139450 Gujarat71064542382652 Assam5883842326145 Rajasthan5249738235789 Odisha4592731785321 Haryana4163534781483 Madhya Pradesh3902529020996 Kerala3811424922127 Jammu and Kashmir2489717003472 Punjab2390315319586 Jharkhand185168998177 Chhatisgarh12148880996 Uttarakhand96326134125 Goa871259575 Tripura6161417641 Puducherry5382320187 Manipur3752204411 Himachal Pradesh3371218114 Nagaland30119738 Arunachal Pradesh223115923 Chandigarh1595100425 Meghalaya11154986 Sikkim9105101 Mizoram6203230
  India   All India  14 Aug 2020  Wary of China, India announces 500 million dollar financial package for Maldives
India, All India

Wary of China, India announces 500 million dollar financial package for Maldives

THE ASIAN AGE | SRIDHAR KUMARASWAMI
Published : Aug 14, 2020, 11:45 am IST
Updated : Aug 14, 2020, 11:45 am IST

The announcement was made by External Affairs Minister (EAM) S. Jaishankar after a meeting with Maldivian Foreign Minister Abdulla Shahid.

File image of External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. (ANI)
 File image of External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. (ANI)

New Delhi: In a major move towards cementing close bilateral Indo-Maldivian strategic ties and keeping Chinese influence in the maritime neighbourhood at bay, India on Thursday announced a “financial package consisting of a grant of US$ 100 million and a new Line of Credit (LoC) of US$ 400 million” for the ambitious ​Greater Malé Connectivity Project (GMCP) in India’s south-western maritime neighbour Maldives.

The announcement was made by External Affairs Minister (EAM) S. Jaishankar after a meeting through video-conference on Thursday with Maldivian Foreign Minister Abdulla Shahid. India also decided to continue quotas for supply to Maldives of food items like potatoes, onions, rice, wheat, flour, sugar, dal (pulses) and eggs that will ensure food security to the tiny archipelago nation, besides announcing “creation of an air travel bubble between India and Maldives” from August 18 and a direct cargo ferry service between India and Maldives that will commence soon. India will also extend in-principle urgent financial assistance to Maldives by way of a soft loan arrangement amid the Covid pandemic.

 


The complex GMCP project will be the largest civilian infrastructure project in Maldives, connecting the Maldivian Capital Malé  with three neighbouring islands - Villingili, Gulhifahu (where a port is being built under Indian LoC) and Thilafushi (new industrial zone) – by construction of a bridge-and-causeway link spanning 6.7 km. It is reliably learnt that the 6.7 km GMCP will dwarf in magnitude the 1.39 km Maldives-China Friendship bridge (connecting Malé with Hulhule and Hulhumale to its east) built earlier and render that insignificant in comparison. It is also reliably learnt that India’s total financial commitment in the Maldives covering all loan and grant projects is now well over a whopping US$ 2 billion since November, 2018, when the Maldivian Government under President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih  assumed office.

 

Once completed, the GMCP will “streamline connectivity between the four islands, thereby boosting economic activity, generating employment and promoting holistic urban development in the Malé region”. South Asian foreign policy watchers and observers point out that the GMCP will help in demonstrating India’s overarching presence in Maldives through a high-visibility project in the Greater Malé region and showcase India’s expertise in conceptualising and implementing a complex infrastructural project of this scale.

It is reliably learnt that urgent financial assistance for the Maldives was requested personally by Maldivian President Mr. Solih during an earlier teleconference with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The Maldives is understood to be facing a financial gap of US$ 395 million for the rest of the year amid falling revenues due to the the Covid pandemic on account of adverse impact on main revenue earners like tourism and fisheries exports. It is learnt that the Maldives will be the first country to receive financial assistance from India to deal with the pandemic.

 

It is also understood that India has so far provided US$ 150 million to Maldives under the bilateral currency swap agreement of US$ 400 million. The Maldivian Government can draw the remaining US$250 million anytime till July 2021 to increase forex liquidity and exchange rate management. Also, the currency swap agreement between the two nations has been further extended for a period of one year.

India has also renewed quotas for supply of essential commodities to the Maldives for the year 2020-21 that includes food items like potatoes, onions, rice, wheat, flour, sugar, dal (pulses) and eggs on the one hand as well as river sand and stone aggregates. The quotas are expected to assure food security, and the supply of essential construction items, thereby providing certainty and price stability for such essential items in the Maldives, New Delhi meanwhile said.

 

On Thursday, India also announced that a direct cargo ferry service between India and Maldives would “commence shortly” towards “enhancing bilateral trade and connectivity and in further boosting the economic partnership between the two countries”. The cargo ferry service “will enhance sea connectivity and provide predictability in supplies for importers in Maldives and exporters in India” besides also “reducing logistics costs and time for traders”.

EAM Jaishankar further announced “creation of an air travel bubble between India and Maldives” from August 18 “to facilitate movement of people from both sides for employment, tourism, medical emergencies etc”. New Delhi said that “in keeping with our special ties, Maldives is the first neighbouring country with which an air bubble is being operationalised and that this would “shore up tourism arrivals and revenues in the Maldives”.

 

It is reliably learnt that seven big projects are being implemented under the US$ 800 million Line of Credit extended by India to Maldives. The projects are the water supply and sewerage systems on 34 Islands; Addu Development Project-Road Development and Reclamation, the Expansion of Maldives Industrial Fisheries Companies (MIFCO) Facilities, the Gulhifalhu Port Project, the Hanimadhoo International Airport Redevelopment, the Construction of International cricket stadium in Hulhumale, and a Cancer-treatment hospital in Hulhumale.

Experts estimate that with a geographical span from the northernmost to the southernmost islands of Maldives and by covering infrastructure, socio-economic and sports projects, these projects are expected to be transformational for the country and take India-Maldives relations to new heights.

 

Tags: india-maldives ties, external affairs minister s jaishankar

Latest From India

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said that India will be one of the nations to produce a vaccine for coronavirus and the process will require a

Need clearly-defined, inclusive access strategy now: Rahul to government on COVID vaccine

File image of former Chief minister Devendra Fadnavis with Chandrakant Patil.

Maharashtra BJP's Chandrakant Patil alleges irregularities in transfer of officials, seeks CID probe

Former president Pranab Mukherjee (PTI)

Pranab Mukherjee is critical, continues to be on ventilator, says daughter Sharmistha

BJP MP Varun Gandhi.

BJP MP Varun Gandhi likely to introduce private member's bill on organ donation

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

Waqyanawis | New ASG in town may spell trouble for Congressmen

2

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

3

Save the list: Indian apps to replace the 59 banned Chinese ones

4

What's the deal with facial recognition software and how it's weaponised

5

In the next James Bond film, 007 should use COVID-19 app data; it works better than any spy tool

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

In both Jammu and Kashmir people sense a threat to their land and identity due to the domicile laws

​Mutilation of J&K: A year of legal upheaval

The restrictions imposed on Kashmir media since the abrogation of Article 370 have made the media's task infinitely more difficult. (Representational image: PTI)

Mutilation of J&K: Kashmir's journalists refuse to be stenographers

Bahaar Dhawan Rohatgi, Fashion Influencer

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

A house is left smouldering and damaged after yet another gunfight between security forces and militants in Srinagar. (File photo: Habib Naqash)

First person: When there's gunfire outside, switch off the lights and wait for dawn

During the anti-CAA stir, the Yogi administration was seen by Muslims as rather suppressive and occasionally high-handed. PTI Photo

Waqyanawis | Coronavirus, the magic bullet against Hindu-Muslim discord in UP?

more

ALSO FROMLife

A worker sanitises the fountain in the atrium of the Phoenix Market City, Kurla in Mumbai ahead of the August 5 reopening. (AA Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

Mumbai malls to reopen but the vibe will be odd

For some 250 visually impaired people living in the Mumbai locality of Vangani, the coronavirus pandemic has added darkness an already gloomy life. (DC Picture: Rajesh Jadhav)

For Vangani's visually impaired people, lockdown spells doom

With the government easing restrictions on mobility and social gatherings, weddings have resumed in many parts of the country. Photo: Rajesh Jadhav

Weddings amid a pandemic

As India’s financial capital reels from the Covid-19 pandemic, panic-stricken people are turning to a homeopathy drug called Arsenicum Album 30 although there is no data that it works

Desperate Mumbai turns untested drug

Without fail every morning, an orderly (please don't call them ward boy) came by to change my bed clothes. (DC Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

My life in Covid-19 quarantine

Having made Mumbai’s streets his canvas and DSLR camera his paintbrush, photographer Star Udyawar’s narration of everyday life in the maximum city is riveting. As can be seen in his various portrayals of the city like the historic Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus (CST), Dhobi Ghat with its colourful backdrop, and the famous Sea-link. For Udyawar, perspective is key as it defines the in-depth relationship between the objects in a picture along with the dimensions that a viewer perceives.

Framing the Mundane

Copyright © 2016 - 2020 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham