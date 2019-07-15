Sunday, Jul 14, 2019 | Last Update : 09:48 PM IST

India, All India

Captain Amarinder hails Pak for removal of 'permit for passage' via Kartarpur corridor

ANI
Published : Jul 14, 2019, 8:56 pm IST
Updated : Jul 14, 2019, 8:56 pm IST

He has hoped the government would press Pakistan to accept other key demands being raised by him over the past several months.

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh. (Photo: File)
 Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh. (Photo: File)

Chandigarh: Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh, on Sunday, welcomed Pakistan's decision to remove the requirement of a separate permit system to allow pilgrims to travel through the historic Kartarpur corridor but requested for the waiver of passport to facilitate devotees from the rural areas of the state to visit the holy place.

Chief Minister Singh, in a statement, said Pakistan has now agreed to 5,000 devotees a day as against its original proposal of 500 but the number needed to be further raised.

The Chief Minister, however, hailed Pakistan's decision to allow Overseas Citizenship of India (OCI) and Persons of Indian Origin (PIO) card holders, as urged by him.

The historic corridor would not serve its full potential unless Pakistan agreed to become even more flexible with regard to pilgrims visit the Sri Kartarpur Sahib Gurdwara, an official quoted him as saying.

He urged the Central government to engage even more closely with Pakistan to secure their agreement on other demands he has been putting forth.

The Chief Minister also reiterated his demand for a special package from the Centre to make the celebrations truly historic and befitting the sacred occasion.

The Chief Minister has hoped the government would press Pakistan to accept other key demands being raised by him over the past several months.

These included further increase in the daily limit of pilgrims allowed passage by Islamabad to enable 'khulle darshan' to mark the historic occasion of the 550th birth anniversary celebration of Sri Guru Nanak Dev ji, the statement said.

Tags: kartarpur, amarinder singh
Location: India, Chandigarh, Chandigarh

Latest From India

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh (Photo: File)

20 years of Kargil: Rajnath Singh ignites 'victory flame'

Ghosh also said the National Register of Citizens (NRC) will soon be implemented in West Bengal on the lines of Assam. (Photo: File)

'Gorkhaland was never promised by us,' says West Bengal BJP chief

A chemical engineering graduate, Santhosh was looking after BJP affairs in south India. Known for his organisational skills, he adopts the latest communication technologies for increasing party's strength. (Photo: ANI)

BL Santhosh replaces Ramlal in BJP as General Secretary (Organisation)

Union Power Minister R K Singh. (Photo: File)

Government will compensate for load sheddings: Power Minister

MOST POPULAR

1

MP's 'Indori poha' likely to join race for GI tag

2

Chhattisgarh: Bank services brought to Balrampur by women

3

After 41 years of legal battle, man relieved from charges of stealing Rs 20

4

Odisha collector opts for government hospital for spouse's delivery

5

Chandrayaan-2 cheaper than Avengers Endgame: This is what foreign media has to say

more

Editors' Picks

Disha Patani.

Here’s how Disha Patani prepares physically for all her projects

Kangana Ranaut with sister Rangoli Chandel. (Photo: Instagram)

Kangana Ranaut's sister Rangoli Chandel abuses journalist, shares screenshots

Elnaaz Norouzi in Sacred Games. (Photo: Instagram)

Find out how hottie Elnaaz Norouzi bagged her role in Sacred Games

Ayushmann Khurrana in Article 15.

Ayushmann Khurrana starrer 'Article 15 set to be this year’s 'Andhadhun'

Shah Rukh Khan with his son Aryan Khan. (Photo: Instagram)

SRK and son Aryan Khan come together for big movie project; details inside

more

ALSO FROMSports

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham