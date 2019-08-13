Indigo pilot aborts Delhi flight minutes before take-off, Gadkari onboard

An IndiGo flight from Nagpur to Delhi on Tuesday morning was returned to the taxiway from runway after it developed serious technical error.

On August 4, a Lucknow-bound IndiGo flight carrying around 143 passengers had returned to the city airport, almost an hour after its departure, due to a technical glitch. (Representational Image)

New Delhi: An IndiGo flight from Nagpur to Delhi on Tuesday morning was returned to the taxiway from runway after it developed a serious technical error, reported news agency ANI.

Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari was among the passengers. All passengers were deboarded.

On August 4, a Lucknow-bound IndiGo flight carrying around 143 passengers had returned to the city airport, almost an hour after its departure, due to a technical glitch.