Sedition case against Asaduddin Owaisi over remark

In his reaction to the SC verdict, Mr Owaisi had observed that the “Supreme Court is indeed supreme, but not infallible”.

Bhopal: An advocate here on Monday lodged a complaint with a local police station seeking to book AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi under sedition charges for giving provocative statements following the Supreme Court verdict on the disputed site in Ayodhya.

Pawan Kumar Yadav filed the complaint in the Jahangirabad police station in Bhopal city alleging that Mr Owaisi had not only dishonoured the SC verdict by criticising it, but also tried to stir communal passion by giving the inflammatory statement.

He sought registration of a case against him under sedition charges.

“I am not satisfied with the verdict. We have full faith in Constitution. We were fighting for our legal rights. We do not need five-acre land as donation,” Mr Owaisi had said.

In a historic and unanimous verdict, a five-judge Constitution Bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi had cleared the way for the construction of a Ram temple at the disputed site in Ayodhya, and directed the Centre to allot a five-acre plot to the Sunni Waqf Board for building a mosque.