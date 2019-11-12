Tuesday, Nov 12, 2019 | Last Update : 08:39 AM IST

India, All India

BJP to ‘wait & watch’ as governor invites NCP

THE ASIAN AGE. | YOJNA GUSAI
Published : Nov 12, 2019, 3:59 am IST
Updated : Nov 12, 2019, 4:03 am IST

With 56 seats, the Shiv Sena came as the second largest party and its request for more time was rejected by the governor on Monday.

NCP supremo Sharad Pawar
 NCP supremo Sharad Pawar

New Delhi: As the NCP-Congress-Shiv Sena deliberated through out the day over the government formation, the BJP on Monday adopted a “wait and watch” approach as Maharashtra governor, B.S. Koshiyari, invited Sharad Pawar led NCP to form the next government, after inviting the BJP and the Sena earlier. For the Sena, which not only quit the NDA fold but also its ‘Hindutva” ally over the chief minister’s post and then allied with ideological opponents — Congress and NCP — just to stitch a coalition government for the top post in the state, the development came as a bad news. Just few months back, Sena supremo Uddhav Thackeray had famously said that “Hindutva is the thread that binds” both the BJP and the Sena together. Sena’s lone member in the Narendra Modi government, Arvind Sawant tendered his resignation earlier during the day. With 105 MLAs, the BJP was the largest party in the recently concluded assembly polls but short of a simple majority and after initial efforts to retain power, decided to “put all cards on the table.”

Despite Mr Thackeray meeting with the NCP supremo Sharad Pawar in Mumbai, the Sena failed to get a letter of support from either the NCP or the Congress, whose leadership held series of meetings through out the day. He also called the Congress working president Sonia Gandhi. However, the Sena claimed  that both the NCP and Congress have agreed “in-principle” to back its government without the BJP.

“Uddhav Thackeray and the Sena have betrayed Maharashtra, which voted for the Mahayuti. Sena agreed to join hands with the Congress, its ideological opponent which shows how desperate the Sena is for the CM’s post,” said a senior BJP leader.  

Since October 24, the BJP and Sena had remained adamant on their respective stand. While the Sena claimed that both had agreed on power sharing, including the CM’s post, the BJP maintained that the CM’s post was non-negotiable. The BJP got the largest number of seats in the assembly polls but remained short of a simple majority with 105 seats in the 288 member assembly. With 56 seats, the Shiv Sena came as the second largest party and its request for more time was rejected by the governor on Monday.

Tags: sharad pawar, narendra modi

Latest From India

Former chief EC TN Seshan (Photo: Twitter)

Former CEC TN Seshan’s mortal remains consigned to flames

A second militant was killed in the fire fight raging in Jammu and Kashmir’s northern Bandipore district since Sunday morning. (Representational | PTI)

2nd militant shot dead in J&K’s Bandipore firefight

Onlookers gather at the accident site where a Multi-Modal Transport System train collided with a passenger train between Kacheguda and Malakpet stations in Hyderabad on Monday. An injured passenger (inset) is taken to a hospital for treatment. (Photo: PTI)

16 hurt as 2 trains collide in Hyderabad, driver rescued

Indian Union Muslim League

Muslim League unhappy with Ayodhya verdict

MOST POPULAR

1

WhatsApp may ban you for life if you belong to these groups

2

HIFIMAN TWS600 review: Finally, an AirPods killer!

3

Samsung Galaxy S11 to come in three sizes, five variants

4

Check out everything new in WhatsApp beta 2.19.327

5

WhatsApp breaking basic function on recent OnePlus handsets

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

On Sunday night, Mukesh Ambani threw a grand pre-wedding bash for sister Nina Kothari's daughter Nayantara Kothari at his residence Antilia. The party was a star-studded affair as many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others attended the same. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ambani bash: SRK, Shahid, Aishwarya and others snapped at Antilia

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

TV stars Karan Kundra and Anusha Dandekar have been in a relationship for five year now and the duo has always been setting relationship goals for their fans. So, let's take a look at the romantic pictures of the most loved couples of TV. (Photos: Instagram)

Karan Kundra-Anusha Dandekar is a couple 'Made In Heaven'

Salman Khan's reality show Bigg Boss 13 has finally begun and as expected Bhaijaan introduced 'tedhe' contestants of this season. So, let's meet all 13 housemates of the house. (Photos: Instagram)

Bigg Boss 13: Meet 'tedhe' contestants of Salman Khan's show

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham