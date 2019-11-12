Bizarre show of loyalty embarrases Kamal Nath govt

A few months ago, Mr Scindia had prevented state women and child welfare minister Imarti Devi from lifting his shoes at a public meeting.

Bhopal: In an ugly display of sycophancy, a sexagenarian minister in the Kamal Nath Cabinet Monday bowed down before 47-year-old Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia and put his forehead on the latter’s feet in full public view as a demonstration of his loyalty to him.

State food and civil supply minister Pradyumna Singh Tomar (61) dropped to his knees and then put his forehead on Mr Scindia’s feet in “reverence” while shouting the slogan, “Maharaj ki jai” to greet him at Gwalior railway station in Madhya Pradesh.

The scion of the erstwhile royal family of Gwalior reached Gwalior by train from Delhi Monday morning, and was received by Congress leaders and workers. Some Congress leaders garlanded him as he made his way through the crowd.

Suddenly, Mr Tomar came in front of him and bowed down before him, putting his forehead on Mr Scindia’s feet.

Mr Scindia is usually addressed by his followers as “Maharaj” or “Srimant” as a show of respect towards him.

Earlier last week, Mr Tomar, known as a staunch loyalist of Mr Scindia, caused embarrassment to the Kamal Nath government when he started clearing the drains clogged with garbage to protest inaction by local civic officers.

He became the second minister in the Kamal Nath government to put up such a bizarre show of loyalty to Mr Scindia.

A few months ago, Mr Scindia had prevented state women and child welfare minister Imarti Devi from lifting his shoes at a public meeting.

The minister, who belonged to Mr Scindia’s camp, had on one occasion declared to sweep the floor if asked by him.