Wrestler Babita Phogat to join BJP today

Published : Aug 12, 2019, 10:37 am IST
Updated : Aug 12, 2019, 10:37 am IST

According to the Phogat family, Babita had resigned from inspector of Haryana police.

Babita's father Mahabir Phogat said, 'I and Babita are in the way and heading towards Delhi.' (Photo: File)
 Babita’s father Mahabir Phogat said, 'I and Babita are in the way and heading towards Delhi.' (Photo: File)

New Delhi: Medal-winning wrestler Babita Phogat will join the BJP on Monday at Haryana Bhawan in national capital Delhi.

Babita’s father Mahabir Phogat said, “BJP government did a great work by scrapping Article 370 of the constitution from Jammu and Kashmir and bifurcating the state into two Union Territories. Haryana government led by Manohar Lal has given a transparent government and recruited youths in a fair manner. I and Babita are in the way and heading towards Delhi.”

According to the Phogat family, Babita had resigned from inspector of Haryana police.

