Tharoor wishes Jaitley well, looks forward to 'cross political swords' with him

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published : Aug 12, 2019, 12:58 pm IST
Updated : Aug 12, 2019, 12:59 pm IST

Jaitley has been admitted to AIIMS, New Delhi for last three days after he complained of difficulty in breathing.

Tharoor and Jaitley had debates in parliament on various issues and they both displayed grace in their respective conducts. (Photo: File)
 Tharoor and Jaitley had debates in parliament on various issues and they both displayed grace in their respective conducts. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor, on Monday, wished former union finance minister Arun Jaitley a speedy recovery.

Tharoor took to Twitter to share his thoughts, “Relieved to learn that for a third day in a row, my university contemporary & friend @arunjaitley's health condition is reported by AIIMS to be stable. I wish him a speedy & complete recovery & look forward to crossing political swords with him again!”

Jaitley has been admitted to All India Institute of Medical Sciences, New Delhi for last three days after he complained of difficulty in breathing. His condition is reported to be stable.

Jaitley had undergone kidney transplant in at AIIMS, New Delhi in May 2018. He was diagnosed with a rare form of soft-tissue sarcoma in January 2019 and sought treatment in New York.

During their university days, Tharoor was a couple of batches junior to Jaitley. While Tharoor studied History at the prestigious St. Stephen’s College, New Delhi and passed out in 1975, Jaitley studied Commerce at the distinguished Sri Ram College of Commerce, New Delhi and passed out in 1973.

Tharoor and Jaitley had debates in parliament on various issues and they both displayed grace in their respective conducts.

