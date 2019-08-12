Move on Article 370 need of hour: Venkaiah Naidu

Naidu complimented the leadership and conviction of Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government for repealing Article 370.

Chennai: Vice-President M. Venkaiah Naidu has backed the Centre over scrapping of the special status for Jammu and Kashmir, saying it was the need of the hour.

The issue should also be seen from the national perspective and people of the country should stand with their counterparts in J&K, he said on Sunday.

“Abrogation of Article 370 was the need of the hour... it is in the interest of the nation for its safety and security,” Mr Naidu said while speaking at the launch of his book: Listening, Learning, and Leading, a chronicle of his two years in office.

He complimented the leadership and conviction of Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government for repealing Article 370.

On his book, the Vice President said it provides a glimpse of his life after assuming the office of Vice-President of India.

“I have retired from politics, but not tired of public life. Learn, Learn and Learn, then Earn. Even after you start earning, do not stop learning,” he advised.

One must have conviction and commitment to what one does, connection with grassroots, patience to be successful in life and zeal to bring a change in other peoples’ lives, he added.

Expressing his views on reforms in diverse fields that are required to bring effective governance in the country, Mr Naidu said a Supreme Court bench should be established in Chennai and regional languages should be made the language of the high courts replacing the English language.

“Legislatures and Parliament should make legislations for the betterment of the country and people, take up and deliberate on issues of public importance and ensure the accountability of the government of the day,” he said and urged the political parties to adopt a code of conduct for legislators for more efficient law-making.

Governor Banwarilal Purohit, Union Minister for Information & Broadcasting Prakash Javadekar, Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami and Deputy Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam, also spoke.