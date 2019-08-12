Monday, Aug 12, 2019 | Last Update : 03:35 AM IST

India, All India

Move on Article 370 need of hour: Venkaiah Naidu

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Aug 12, 2019, 2:20 am IST
Updated : Aug 12, 2019, 2:20 am IST

Naidu complimented the leadership and conviction of Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government for repealing Article 370.

Vice-President M. Venkaiah Naidu (Photo: File)
 Vice-President M. Venkaiah Naidu (Photo: File)

Chennai: Vice-President M. Venkaiah Naidu has backed the Centre over scrapping of the special status for Jammu and Kashmir, saying it was the need of the hour.

The issue should also be seen from the national perspective and people of the country should stand with their counterparts in J&K, he said on Sunday.

“Abrogation of Article 370 was the need of the hour... it is in the interest of the nation for its safety and security,” Mr Naidu said while speaking at the launch of his book: Listening, Learning, and Leading, a chronicle of his two years in office.

He complimented the leadership and conviction of Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government for repealing Article 370.

On his book, the Vice President said it provides a glimpse of his life after assuming the office of Vice-President of India.

“I have retired from politics, but not tired of public life. Learn, Learn and Learn, then Earn. Even after you start earning, do not stop learning,” he advised.

One must have conviction and commitment to what one does, connection with grassroots, patience to be successful in life and zeal to bring a change in other peoples’ lives, he added.

Expressing his views on reforms in diverse fields that are required to bring effective governance in the country, Mr Naidu said a Supreme Court bench should be established in Chennai and regional languages should be made the language of the high courts replacing the English language.

“Legislatures and Parliament should make legislations for the betterment of the country and people, take up and deliberate on issues of public importance and ensure the accountability of the government of the day,” he said and urged the political parties to adopt a code of conduct for legislators for more efficient law-making.

Governor Banwarilal Purohit, Union Minister for Information & Broadcasting Prakash Javadekar, Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami and Deputy Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam, also spoke.

Tags: venkaiah naidu, article 370, jammu and kashmir
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Chennai (Madras)

Latest From India

A vendor sells balloons at a street in Srinagar after curfew was relaxed ahead of Id on Sunday, but there appear to be few takers. (Photo: DC)

No takers for sheep on eve of Id in Kashmir

Home minister Amit Shah releases a book chronicling vice-president M. Venkaiah Naidu’s two years in office in Chennai on Sunday. (Photo: PTI)

Article 370 removal to end terrorism: Amit Shah

Union home minister Amit Shah with actor Rajinikanth during the release of the book ‘Listening, Learning and Leading’, a chronicle of the Vice President of India’s two years in office, at a function in Chennai, on Sunday. Also seen is Vice President Venkaiah Naidu. (Photo: DC)

Rajinikanth likens Shah, Modi to Krishna-Arjuna

The move to stop Samjhauta Express comes in the aftermath of the abrogation of Article 370 and Article 35 (A) by the BJP-led Central government that provided special rights and status to Jammu and Kashmir. (Photo: AFP | Representational)

India too cancels Samjhauta Express

MOST POPULAR

1

It's breakfast time... Banana? Egg? Take your pick; keep pockets heavy

2

Cleanliness drives to be BJP's core initiative for Independence Day celebrations

3

Bhumi Pednekar constructs hostel, new toilets for girls’ school in Chambal valley

4

‘Most flattering image on WhatsApp today’: Tharoor on his ‘Shakespeare’ photo

5

No picture of politician or political party on relief material: Maha CM

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

On Saturday, Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor launched their much-awaited Saaho's trailer in Mumbai. Apart from the Baahubali actor, the Saaho trailer launch was attended by director Sujeeth, Bhushan Kumar and others. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

In Pics: Prabhas, Shraddha Kapoor launch Saaho trailer in Mumbai

On Friday night, Rajshri production organised celebration of 25 years of Hum Aapke Hain Koun at Liberty Cinema, Mumbai. The all-time blockbuster's stars Salman Khan, Madhuri Dixit-Nene, Renuka Shahane, Mohnish Bahl and others revisit those golden memories by attending the event. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Salman, Madhuri & others celebrate 25 Years of Hum Aapke Hain Koun

After the success of Kabir Singh, Shahid Kapoor is in celebratory mood. The actor has gone to Switzerland to enjoy bike ride trip with brother Ishaan Khatter, dear friend Kunal Kemmu and others. (Photos: Instagram)

Photos: Shahid, Ishaan, Kunal enjoy bike trip in Switzerland

Hrithik Roshan's maternal grandfather and veteran filmmaker J Om Prakash passed away on Wednesday at the age of 93. His last rite was attended by celebs like Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Dharmendra, Farah Khan, Sonali Bendre and others. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

J Om Prakash funeral: Big B, Sonali & others attend Hrithik's grandpa's last rite

Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Karan Johar and others have recently jet off to Melbourne, Australia for Indian Film Festival of Melbourne aka IFFM 2019. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Airport diaries: SRK, Arjun-Malaika & others jet off to Melbourne; see pics

Amidst heavy Mumbai rains on Friday, Kajol, Jackie Shroff, Kajol's son Yug and veteran actress Tanuja has participated in Tanishaa Mukerji's tree plantation drive in Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Amid heavy rain, Kajol, Jackie participate in tree plantation drive

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham