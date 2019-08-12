Monday, Aug 12, 2019 | Last Update : 05:06 AM IST

India, All India

Mamata Banerjee slams govt over tax on Durja Puja

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Aug 12, 2019, 4:58 am IST
Updated : Aug 12, 2019, 4:58 am IST

The TMC supremo also announced of launching a stir by her party against the IT department this week.

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (Photo: Twitter/ ANI)
 West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (Photo: Twitter/ ANI)

Kolkata: Rallying support behind the Durga puja organisers, CM Mamata Banerjee on Sunday demanded that they should not be “taxed” by the Centre. Her call came after the I-T department served notices to the committees of many popular Durga pujas in the city directing them to pay taxes with two months left for the puja season to get underway.

Ms Banerjee said her government stopped tax collection on Ganga Sagar Mela which attracts lakhs of pilgrims from across the country and beyond every year. The TMC supremo also announced of launching a stir by her party against the IT department this week. “The Income Tax Dept has issued notices to many committees who organise Durga pujos, asking them to pay taxes,” she wrote on Twitter.

Making her stand clear, she said “We are proud of our national festivals. These festivals are for all and we don’t want any pujo festival to be taxed. This will be a burden on the organisers. #Bangla govt withdrew tax, which was earlier there, on Ganga Sagar Mela. We demand ‘no taxation on Durga pujo and its committees.”

She added, “The Trinamul Congress Banga Janani Wing will sit on dharna on Tuesday August 13 at Subodh Mallik Square (Opp Hind Cinema) 10am-6pm. Organisers, participants and all people who love #Bangla may please join.” This was however not the first time the IT focussed its lens on the big budget pujas for tax collection in view of their collection of lumpsum amount of advertisments every year.

Last year nearly 40 of them received IT notices which sought them to submit their books of accounts and pay tax for raising funds through sponsors to organise the pujas. This had left the Trinamul chief fuming against the Centre as many of them however have senior Trinamul ministers, MLAs and MPs as their patrons.

With the BJP’s rise in the state following its victory in 18 Lok Sabha seats, a new battle has broken out between the ruling party and saffron camp for taking control of Durga Puja this year.

Tags: mamata banerjee, durga pujas
Location: India, West Bengal, Calcutta [Kolkata]

Latest From India

Alka Pandit (centre) is one of the leaders of the Poshan initiative.

Twin anganwadis in Maha village make nutrition impact

National Family Health Survey-4 data for Gujarat had shown that 32.4 per cent of the 43 per cent under-five mortality was among the urban poor.

The many faces of anaemia in Gujarat’s urban settlements

Labourers rescue a stray dog trapped in a flooded region at Thanneerpanthal in Kozhikode on Saturday. (Photo: PTI)

169 dead, situation grim in K’taka, Maha, Gujarat

A file photo of RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav speaking to the media after a meeting to discuss the RJD-led grand alliance’s defeat in the Lok Sabha polls in Patna. (Photo: PTI)

RJD is now trying hard to regain lost ground

MOST POPULAR

1

It's breakfast time... Banana? Egg? Take your pick; keep pockets heavy

2

Cleanliness drives to be BJP's core initiative for Independence Day celebrations

3

Bhumi Pednekar constructs hostel, new toilets for girls’ school in Chambal valley

4

‘Most flattering image on WhatsApp today’: Tharoor on his ‘Shakespeare’ photo

5

No picture of politician or political party on relief material: Maha CM

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

On Saturday, Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor launched their much-awaited Saaho's trailer in Mumbai. Apart from the Baahubali actor, the Saaho trailer launch was attended by director Sujeeth, Bhushan Kumar and others. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

In Pics: Prabhas, Shraddha Kapoor launch Saaho trailer in Mumbai

On Friday night, Rajshri production organised celebration of 25 years of Hum Aapke Hain Koun at Liberty Cinema, Mumbai. The all-time blockbuster's stars Salman Khan, Madhuri Dixit-Nene, Renuka Shahane, Mohnish Bahl and others revisit those golden memories by attending the event. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Salman, Madhuri & others celebrate 25 Years of Hum Aapke Hain Koun

After the success of Kabir Singh, Shahid Kapoor is in celebratory mood. The actor has gone to Switzerland to enjoy bike ride trip with brother Ishaan Khatter, dear friend Kunal Kemmu and others. (Photos: Instagram)

Photos: Shahid, Ishaan, Kunal enjoy bike trip in Switzerland

Hrithik Roshan's maternal grandfather and veteran filmmaker J Om Prakash passed away on Wednesday at the age of 93. His last rite was attended by celebs like Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Dharmendra, Farah Khan, Sonali Bendre and others. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

J Om Prakash funeral: Big B, Sonali & others attend Hrithik's grandpa's last rite

Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Karan Johar and others have recently jet off to Melbourne, Australia for Indian Film Festival of Melbourne aka IFFM 2019. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Airport diaries: SRK, Arjun-Malaika & others jet off to Melbourne; see pics

Amidst heavy Mumbai rains on Friday, Kajol, Jackie Shroff, Kajol's son Yug and veteran actress Tanuja has participated in Tanishaa Mukerji's tree plantation drive in Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Amid heavy rain, Kajol, Jackie participate in tree plantation drive

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham