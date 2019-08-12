Flood-hit Kerala will see all faiths celebrating Id together in camps

Not only in Thiruthiyad, but all the relief camps in the Malabar region are on with special Id celebration programmes.

Kozhikode: Yes, Kerala is in the grip of floods, Malabar is the worst hit and thousands are in relief camps. However, the Muslims will celebrate Id-al-Adha, the festival of sacrifice, with the spirit of sacrifice. And relief camps would see people from all faiths celebrating Eid together.

“We are happy here and will celebrate this year’s Id with other communities,” said Jameela at the relief camp at IHRD College at Thiruthiyad, Kozhikode. “I would be more happy in the camp than my family spending the day alone in flood-ravaged environs,” added her husband, Shamsudheen. “Tomorrow we will have a special chicken biryani at noon. We will enjoy it with other community members.” “Thanks to Allah we are alive, and it is time we will celebrate Id with all here in the camp,” said Basheer of Rinsha Mahal, Pappangadi.

Basheer and family are in the camp for the last two days. “Tomorrow we will go to the mosque for prayer and return for the celebration at the camp,” he said.

Not only in Thiruthiyad, but all the relief camps in the Malabar region are on with special Id celebration programmes. At Peruvayal near Mavoor in Kozhikode the camp would be closed with the cultural programme and biriyani.

The scene in Kochi is a bit different. “We won’t be able to greet others with Eid Mubarak in a situation when we are all suffering from the worst incidents,” Rahima Mohammed of Eloor said. “It is not a day to celebrate, it is a day to pray.” An inmate in a relief camp in Pathalam said they will be conducting prayers all the day for the people who have died.

“This is the festival of the sacrifice,” she said. “We will be holding prayers for the worst affected in northern parts of the state along with the ordinary customs with no other celebrations.”