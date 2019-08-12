Monday, Aug 12, 2019 | Last Update : 06:36 AM IST

India, All India

Flood-hit Kerala will see all faiths celebrating Id together in camps

THE ASIAN AGE. | JOSE KURIAN
Published : Aug 12, 2019, 5:20 am IST
Updated : Aug 12, 2019, 5:20 am IST

Not only in Thiruthiyad, but all the relief camps in the Malabar region are on with special Id celebration programmes.

An aerial view of flood-hit areas of Cochin International Airport in Kerala on Friday. (Photo: PTI)
 An aerial view of flood-hit areas of Cochin International Airport in Kerala on Friday. (Photo: PTI)

Kozhikode: Yes, Kerala is in the grip of floods, Malabar is the worst hit and thousands are in relief camps. However, the Muslims will celebrate Id-al-Adha, the festival of sacrifice, with the spirit of sacrifice. And relief camps would see people from all faiths celebrating Eid together.

“We are happy here and will celebrate this year’s Id with other communities,” said Jameela at the relief camp at IHRD College at Thiruthiyad, Kozhikode. “I would be more happy in the camp than my family spending the day alone in flood-ravaged environs,” added her husband, Shamsudheen. “Tomorrow we will have a special chicken biryani at noon. We will enjoy it with other community members.” “Thanks to Allah we are alive, and it is time we will celebrate Id with all here in the camp,” said Basheer of Rinsha Mahal, Pappangadi.

Basheer and family are in the camp for the last two days. “Tomorrow we will go to the mosque for prayer and return for the celebration at the camp,” he said.

Not only in Thiruthiyad, but all the relief camps in the Malabar region are on with special Id celebration programmes. At Peruvayal near Mavoor in Kozhikode the camp would be closed with the cultural programme and biriyani.

The scene in Kochi is a bit different. “We won’t be able to greet others with Eid Mubarak in a situation when we are all suffering from the worst incidents,” Rahima Mohammed of Eloor said. “It is not a day to celebrate, it is a day to pray.” An inmate in a relief camp in Pathalam said they will be conducting prayers all the day for the people who have died.

“This is the festival of the sacrifice,” she said. “We will be holding prayers for the worst affected in northern parts of the state along with the ordinary customs with no other celebrations.”

Tags: kerela floods, eid-ul-adha
Location: India, Kerala, Calicut (Kozhikode)

Latest From India

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (Photo: Twitter/ ANI)

Mamata Banerjee slams govt over tax on Durja Puja

Alka Pandit (centre) is one of the leaders of the Poshan initiative.

Twin anganwadis in Maha village make nutrition impact

National Family Health Survey-4 data for Gujarat had shown that 32.4 per cent of the 43 per cent under-five mortality was among the urban poor.

The many faces of anaemia in Gujarat’s urban settlements

Labourers rescue a stray dog trapped in a flooded region at Thanneerpanthal in Kozhikode on Saturday. (Photo: PTI)

169 dead, situation grim in K’taka, Maha, Gujarat

MOST POPULAR

1

It's breakfast time... Banana? Egg? Take your pick; keep pockets heavy

2

Cleanliness drives to be BJP's core initiative for Independence Day celebrations

3

Bhumi Pednekar constructs hostel, new toilets for girls’ school in Chambal valley

4

‘Most flattering image on WhatsApp today’: Tharoor on his ‘Shakespeare’ photo

5

No picture of politician or political party on relief material: Maha CM

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

On Saturday, Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor launched their much-awaited Saaho's trailer in Mumbai. Apart from the Baahubali actor, the Saaho trailer launch was attended by director Sujeeth, Bhushan Kumar and others. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

In Pics: Prabhas, Shraddha Kapoor launch Saaho trailer in Mumbai

On Friday night, Rajshri production organised celebration of 25 years of Hum Aapke Hain Koun at Liberty Cinema, Mumbai. The all-time blockbuster's stars Salman Khan, Madhuri Dixit-Nene, Renuka Shahane, Mohnish Bahl and others revisit those golden memories by attending the event. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Salman, Madhuri & others celebrate 25 Years of Hum Aapke Hain Koun

After the success of Kabir Singh, Shahid Kapoor is in celebratory mood. The actor has gone to Switzerland to enjoy bike ride trip with brother Ishaan Khatter, dear friend Kunal Kemmu and others. (Photos: Instagram)

Photos: Shahid, Ishaan, Kunal enjoy bike trip in Switzerland

Hrithik Roshan's maternal grandfather and veteran filmmaker J Om Prakash passed away on Wednesday at the age of 93. His last rite was attended by celebs like Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Dharmendra, Farah Khan, Sonali Bendre and others. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

J Om Prakash funeral: Big B, Sonali & others attend Hrithik's grandpa's last rite

Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Karan Johar and others have recently jet off to Melbourne, Australia for Indian Film Festival of Melbourne aka IFFM 2019. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Airport diaries: SRK, Arjun-Malaika & others jet off to Melbourne; see pics

Amidst heavy Mumbai rains on Friday, Kajol, Jackie Shroff, Kajol's son Yug and veteran actress Tanuja has participated in Tanishaa Mukerji's tree plantation drive in Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Amid heavy rain, Kajol, Jackie participate in tree plantation drive

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham