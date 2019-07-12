Journalists meet PCI over finance ministry curbs

The finance ministry has banned govt-accredited mediapersons from entering the ministry without prior appointment.

New Delhi: A delegation of media oganisations met Press Council of India (PCI) chairman Justice Chandramauli Kumar Prasad with regard to restrictions imposed by the finance ministry over movement of journalists in North Block.

The delegation consisting of Indian Women Press Corps, Press Association, Foreign Correspondent Club and the Press Club of India representatives urged the PCI to intervene and direct the ministry of finance to withdraw the “unwarranted restrictions” on media.

“The finance ministry has banned entry of even GOI accredited media persons to enter the ministry without prior appointment or approval. All leading media organizations have opposed this undemocratic act. Some journalists also met the Union finance minister and tried to convince the minister about the professional hazards the journalists will face because of this unilateral and undemocratic move of the government, but in vain. Further, if such practice continues all the government offices will be out of bound for whole media,” the delegation said in their representation to PCI chief.

Justice Prasad assured the media persons of taking cognizance of the issue. Press Council of India is an autonomous, statutory, quasi-judiciary body having full power to seek explanations and give advices to implement to both governments and the media.

In the recent times similar restrictions on media by West Bengal and Kerala government had to be revoked due to PCI intervention.