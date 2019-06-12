Wednesday, Jun 12, 2019 | Last Update : 05:55 PM IST

PM Modi, Rahul Gandhi urge people to stay safe, amid Cyclone Vayu scare

Rahul Gandhi appealed to party workers to be prepared to help out people affected by cyclone 'Vayu'.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday urged people to follow real-time information being provided by the Government and local agencies to stay safe. (Photo: PTI)
New Delhi: As Cyclone Vayu stormed Gujarat and are expected to hit others states of India, to counter the fear of Cyclone among people and to assure safety, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday urged people to follow real-time information being provided by the Government and local agencies to stay safe.

Taking to Twitter, Modi wrote:

 

 

 

Also, earlier on day, Congress President Rahul Gandhi appealed to party workers to be prepared to help out people who are being affected by cyclone "Vayu".

"Cyclone Vayu is nearing the Gujarat coast. I appeal to all Congress workers to be prepared to help out in all the areas that come in the cyclone's way. I pray for the security and well-being of all the people in the areas that will be affected by the cyclone," Gandhi tweeted in Hindi.

 

