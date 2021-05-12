X-category security given to 77 BJP MLAs

There has been tension between the Centre, governor and Mamata Banerjee government in West Bengal ever since she came back to power

New Delhi: A day after Union home ministry decided to provide X-category security over to all 77 BJP MLAs in West Bengal, the Central intelligence agencies, sources said, will also closely monitor threat perception to other senior party functionaries and submit regular updates on the same to the ministry for an “appropriate follow-up action”.

There has been considerable tension between the Centre, governor and newly-elected Mamata Banerjee government in West Bengal ever since she came back to power with a thumping majority on May 2.

Fearing possible violent retaliation from Trinamul cadre, the Central agencies will keep a close watch on the possibility of of attack or violence not just against senior functionaries of the state BJP but also middle-level leaders in various districts and blocks.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had a telephonic conversation with West Bengal governor Jagdeep Dhankar a few days ago following post-poll violence that killed more than 12 workers of both BJP and Trinamul.

The home ministry had also sent a four-member team to West Bengal to review the law and order situation.

The Central team had concluded that the security situation in the state was “grim” while not ruling out further violence between cadres of different political parties.