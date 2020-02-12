Wednesday, Feb 12, 2020 | Last Update : 04:34 AM IST

Woman ‘set on fire for giving birth’ to girl dies

The police has registered a case and started investigation into the incident. Till last reports came in, no arrests were made in the case.

A woman died on Monday night after allegedly being set on fire by her husband and in-laws for giving birth to a baby girl in Odisha’s Rourkela city. (Representational Image)
BHUBANESWAR: A woman died on Monday night after allegedly being set on fire by her husband and in-laws for giving birth to a baby girl in Odisha’s Rourkela city.

As per a complaint lodged by the family members of deceased woman Radha Kumari (35) with Bondamunda police, she had undergone abortion in 2014 after being directed by her husband Binod Singh (40) to do so following determination of the sex of the fetus. Years later, the woman gave birth to a baby girl for which her husband and in-laws were torturing her physically and mentally, kin of the woman said.

They further alleged that the woman was set ablaze by the accused on February 1. The victim, who was six-months pregnant, lost her unborn baby on February 3 while undergoing treatment at the Rourkela Government Hospital (RGH) while she succumbed to burn injuries on Monday night.

