Wednesday, Feb 12, 2020 | Last Update : 11:25 AM IST

India, All India

Kerala patients bear the brunt of 28 days of quarantine

AGE CORRESPONDENT | SMITHA N
Published : Feb 12, 2020, 11:02 am IST
Updated : Feb 12, 2020, 11:02 am IST

Who will compensate the financial losses incurred by individuals who are forced to stay off work?

ANI photo
 ANI photo

More than 3,000 people have been quarantined in Kerala, the first state in India where three confirmed cases of the deadly novel coronavirus were reported. Even as the State government’s swift intervention, effective surveillance system including massive quarantine of people contained spread of the epidemic, the question of who will the cost of quarantine is complicated with no specific answer.

Quarantine is inevitable and is justified considering the risk of infection. But, the burden of confinement imposed by quarantine is a major issue and now the big question is who will compensate the financial losses incurred by individuals who are being kept off their duties.

Even when the World Health Organisation has stipulated 14 days of quarantine, the Kerala government has gone beyond and imposed 28 days of quarantine. Health minister K. K Shylaja said that the government has set 28 days of quarantine as a precautionary measure. “A huge number of medical students from the state are pursuing courses at the Wuhan University in China, the epicenter of the virus. The state has high population density. So the government has decided 28 days of quarantine period,” the minister had said earlier.

“The government has extended the quarantine period but is not accountable for the financial loss of the people kept in isolation. For daily labourers or private sector employees, losing pay for 28 days is not an ideal situation. The burden should not be entirely on the citizens, the government should bear the cost. Those in isolation are paying a heavy price for helping the government avoid spreading of virus,” said a medical professional who didn’t want to be identified.

If the daily wage of a person under quarantine is Rs.800, he loses Rs.22, 400 for 28 days of his quarantine period. Private companies ask employees to go on leave, but it is not clear whether they will be paid for the non-working days.

In Kerala, there are cases where an entire family is under isolation and they are given food by either relatives or neighbours. In such cases, the impact of isolation will be much higher, in terms of financial loss and social confinement.

“This is an evolving epidemic and exact details of the epidemiological sequence of the virus is yet to be known. Studies are underway. The usual recommendation for quarantine is double the days of maximum incubation period. Though there is no practice of compensating for the wage loss of people under quarantine, it is the state’s responsibility to bear the cost. It is unafir that people under isolation have to bear the brunt of quarantine,” remarked Dr. Vijayakumar, public health expert.

Tags: kerala coronavirus
Location: India, Kerala, Thiruvananthapuram (Trivandrum

Latest From India

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supporters hold a poster of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal as they celebrate party's victory in the Delhi Assembly elections, at party office in New Delhi. PTI photo

AAP volunteer killed after shots fired at AAP MLA's convoy

A woman died on Monday night after allegedly being set on fire by her husband and in-laws for giving birth to a baby girl in Odisha’s Rourkela city. (Representational Image)

Woman ‘set on fire for giving birth’ to girl dies

An ad hoc lecturer of a government college at Umaria in Madhya Pradesh late on Monday night committed suicide by hanging himself in his house, police said on Tuesday. (Photo: File I Representational)

Poverty drives ad hoc teacher to end life in Madhya Pradesh

Supreme Court of India

Supreme Court lets Centre, Delhi govt to seek fresh death warrant

MOST POPULAR

1

The Asian Age interviews Director and GM Mr Ripu Bajwa of Dell Technologies

2

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite review: A noteworthy Note 10!

3

Instagram's ‘Unlabel India’ campaign to enable youth to express themselves safely

4

Beware: Attackers find new ways to avoid detection when compromising email accounts

5

JVC HA-FX65BN earphones review: Active noise-cancelling for a focused workout!

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMSports

PV Sindhu won the BWF World Championships title by defeating Japan's Nozomi Okuhara in straight games by 21-7, 21-7. (Photo: AFP)

PV Sindhu: In pursuit of gold and greatness

Men in Blue outclassed Windies by seven wickets in the third T20 International in Guyana. (Photo: AFP)

India vs West Indies: Chahar, Pant shine as Men in Blue sweep T20 series

Burns put the hosts in a dominating position with his brilliant ton on Day 2 of Ashes. (Photo: AFP)

Ashes 2019: Rory Burns’ maiden Test ton puts England on top against Australia

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Copyright © 2016 - 2020 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham