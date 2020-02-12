Congress was aware of its rout in Delhi polls, claims Kamal Nath

Kamal Nath said poll results had made it clear that the Shaheen Bagh issue had no impact on the elections.

Bhopal: In a surprising confession, Madhya Pradesh chief minister Kamal Nath on Tuesday said Congress was aware that it would face a complete rout in the just-concluded Assembly elections in Delhi.

In his reaction to the outcome of Delhi assembly polls, results of which were declared on Tuesday, Mr Nath said: “The debacle suffered by Congress in the elections was known to us.”

He said it was not important how Congress fared in the Delhi elections, but how BJP suffered a drubbing in the polls despite its tall talk of returning to power in Delhi. He said poll results had made it clear that the Shaheen Bagh issue had no impact on the elections.