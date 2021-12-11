Saturday, Dec 11, 2021 | Last Update : 07:42 AM IST

  India   All India  11 Dec 2021  Two cops shot dead by militants in J&K's Bandipore
Two cops shot dead by militants in J&K's Bandipore

THE ASIAN AGE. | AGE CORRESPONDENT
Published : Dec 11, 2021, 1:32 am IST
Updated : Dec 11, 2021, 7:23 am IST

The police said gunmen, believed to be militants, targeted the policemen in Bandipore

Preliminary investigation has revealed that terrorists had fired upon a police party of Police Station Bandipora near Gulshan Chowk area of Bandipora in which two police personnel SgCt Muhammad Sultan and Ct Fayaz Ahmad received critical gunshot injuries. — Representational image/PTI
SRINAGAR: Two Jammu and Kashmir policemen were shot and critically wounded by gunmen in northern Bandipore district on Friday evening. The duo was rushed to a nearby hospital where both succumbed to their injuries, the officials said.

The police sources said that gunmen, believed to be members of a militant outfit, targeted the policemen (Selection Grade Constable) Muhammad Sultan and (Constable) Fayaz Ahmad in Bandipore town’s busy square Gulshan Chowk. The slain, the sources said, were on routine law and order maintenance duty.

 

The hospital sources said that the policemen were brought there dead as they had succumbed to bullet wounds enroute.

A statement issued by the J&K police here said, “Preliminary investigation has revealed that terrorists had fired upon a police party of Police Station Bandipora near Gulshan Chowk area of Bandipora in which two police personnel SgCt Muhammad Sultan and Ct Fayaz Ahmad received critical gunshot injuries. The injured were shifted to a nearby hospital for treatment. However, both succumbed to their injuries and attained martyrdom”.

The J&K police and CRPF reinforcements laid siege to the area and started searches to nab the assailants, a report said.

 

Tags: 2 j&k police shot dead
Location: India, Jammu and Kashmir, Srinagar

