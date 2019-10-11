PM, Shah not to campaign for 4 byelections in Bihar

JD-U campaigner Prashant Kishor may be cause of unease in NDA camp.

Home minister Amit Shah greets supporters during a rally ahead of Maharashtra’s assembly poll at Jath in the state’s Sangli district, Thursday. (Photo: PTI)

Patna: The BJP on Thursday released a list of 35-star campaigners for the upcoming Bihar byelections.

While the BJP didn’t inc-lude Prime Minister Narendra Modi and home minister Amit Shah’s name in the list, citing their “busy schedule” as a reason, sources claimed that the JD(U), which is also preparing its own list may announce poll strategist Prashant Kishor’s name as one of its star campaigners.

Sources said that Mr Kishor’s name may cause uneasiness in the NDA camp due to his closeness with other political parties, including Trinamul Congress in West Bengal, where the BJP has also emerged as the main challenger.

Reacting to the development, BJP spokesperson Nikhil Anand told this newspaper that the inclusion of Prashant Kishor in the list of star campa-igners is an “internal matter and the decision of the JD(U). So, there is no need for the BJP to make any comments on the issue”.

When asked why the BJP has not included the na-mes of Mr Modi and Mr Shah in the list of campaigners, he said, “The time schedule of the Pri-me Minister and home minister is important for the country. Both the leaders are currently busy with nation-building. The-refore, we feel that the galaxy of leaders included in the Bihar BJP campaigners’ list is sufficient to lead the campaign for the byelections”.

The BJP leaders who have been included in the list of star campaigners include the party’s working president J.P. Nadda, defence minister Rajnath Singh, Union law minister Ravi Shankar Prasad and firebrand BJP leader Giriraj Singh.

Other senior leaders, whose names have figured in the list are Bihar dep-uty chief minister Sushil Ku-ar Modi, state ministers Nand Kishore Yadav, Prem Kumar, Mangal Pan-dey, MP Rajiv Pratap Rudy, and national spokesperson Shahnawaz Hussain.

The JD(U), a key ally of the BJP in Bihar, is contesting four of the five Assembly seats that are going to the polls on Oct-ober 21: Simri Bakht-iya-rpur, Daraundha, Nathn-agar, and Belhar. The Kishanganj Assembly seat has been left for the BJP.

The seats fell vacant after their representatives were elected to the Lok Sabha earlier this year.

The Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) has decided to field its youth wing president Prince from the Samastipur Lok Sabha seat, which fell vacant after the death of his father and party MP Ram Chandra Paswan.