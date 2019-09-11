Wednesday, Sep 11, 2019 | Last Update : 12:22 PM IST

India, All India

Unnao rape case: Judge attends temporary court in AIIMS to hear survivor

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Sep 11, 2019, 10:46 am IST
Updated : Sep 11, 2019, 12:07 pm IST

Accused Kuldeep Singh Sengar was also in the hospital court to record statement.

 (Photo: File)

New Delhi: The judge hearing the Unnao rape case attended the temporary court set up at the All India Institute of Medical Services (AIIMS) on Wednesday morning to record the statement of the rape survivor undergoing treatment there.

Expelled BJP MLA and accused Kuldeep Singh Sengar along with co-accused Shashi Singh was also brought to the hospital to appear before the judge.

 The rape survivor was air-lifted from Lucknow hospital to AIIMS for treatment of injuries during a road accident in Uttar Pradesh. Her family alleged Kuldeep Singh Sengar was behind the road accident in Rae Bareli that killed two of her aunts and injured the woman and her lawyer.

Last week, the Delhi High Court issued a formal order allowing special judge Dharmesh Sharma to hold court to record “the testimony of the victim in the premises/building of trauma centre of AIIMS in addition to the Tis Hazari District Court Complex during trial of the cases”.

Last month, Sengar was expelled from the Bharatiya Janata Party after the Supreme Court took up a petition demanding a CBI probe into the road accident. Sengar is facing charges of criminal conspiracy, kidnapping and rape under the penal code and a special law to deal with sexual offences against children.

Tags: unnao rape case, kuldeep sengar, unnao case, bjp
Location: India, Delhi

