Wednesday, Sep 11, 2019 | Last Update : 02:53 PM IST

India, All India

49 elevators, zumba and more: Amazon bets big on India with Hyderabad office

AFP
Published : Sep 11, 2019, 12:20 pm IST
Updated : Sep 11, 2019, 12:20 pm IST

India is also a major source of employment for Amazon’s global operations with some 62,000 full-time staff and 155,000 contract employees.

The US retail giant launched its first site in the South Asian nation of 1.3 billion people in 2013 and is locked in a fierce battle with Walmart, which bought a 77-percent share in local e-commerce behemoth Flipkart for USD 16 billion last year. (Photo: Amazon | Twitter)
 The US retail giant launched its first site in the South Asian nation of 1.3 billion people in 2013 and is locked in a fierce battle with Walmart, which bought a 77-percent share in local e-commerce behemoth Flipkart for USD 16 billion last year. (Photo: Amazon | Twitter)

Hyderabad: With 49 elevators moving a floor per second and zumba classes for its more than 15,000 employees, Amazon’s new Indian headquarters, its biggest building globally, matches its ambitions in a vast but challenging market.

The US retail giant launched its first site in the South Asian nation of 1.3 billion people in 2013 and is locked in a fierce battle with Walmart, which bought a 77-percent share in local e-commerce behemoth Flipkart for USD 16 billion last year.

“For Amazon, India is a very important geography,” the firm’s human resources director for India and the Middle East, Deepti Varma, told AFP at the gleaming new 86-metre (282-feet) tall office building in the southern tech hub of Hyderabad.

While the prospects of success in the vast nation are tantalising, the risks are also high, with Amazon and Flipkart incurring big losses as they expand and attempt to tap into new markets in Asia’s third-largest economy.

Both firms will also face fierce competition from Indian conglomerate Reliance Industries -- helmed by Asia’s richest man, Mukesh Ambani -- which is preparing to go up against the two US companies with its own e-commerce platform.

Bureaucratic hurdles present further challenges.

New e-commerce rules that came into force in February banned companies like Amazon from selling products from firms in which they have a stake. They are also forbidden from entering into exclusive deals with sellers.

The regulations were brought in after brick-and-mortar retailers complained the e-tailers were unfairly selling products at discount prices.

 “Going forward, the challenges are more around regulation and how to navigate the policy and regulatory environment,” Ankur Bisen of Delhi-based consulting firm Technopak told AFP.

 “We have seen how some of the policy announcements have got them off-guard.”

Amazon has already earmarked USD 5 billion in investment funds for India, where one in three people use the internet -- a figure forecast to swell by 300 million by 2020 mainly due to growing smartphone use.

India’s e-commerce sales are expected to triple between now and 2022, when they are likely to pass the USD 100 billion mark, according to recent research by industry body NASSCOM and PricewaterhouseCoopers.

Walmart, the world’s biggest retailer, said in May after reporting its first-quarter earnings that despite losses at Flipkart, “we continue to believe is a very sound long-term investment in a compelling market”.

India is also a major source of employment for Amazon’s global operations with some 62,000 full-time staff and 155,000 contract employees.

Bisen said the Hyderabad campus “is a signal to the government that ‘we are increasing our base in India and we are making sure there is a lot of India that is built into Amazon’s global story’“.

Tags: amazon, walmart, flipkart, mukesh ambani
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh

Latest From India

On September 5, another special court granted Chidambaram and his son Karti anticipatory bail in the Aircel Maxis cases lodged by CBI and ED. (Photo: PTI)

INX Media: Ex-FM Chidambaram applies for bail plea in Delhi High Court

Principal Secretary to PMO P K Mishra,(Photo: PIB/Twitter)

PMO appoints P K Mishra as its Principal Secretary

The next day, she found herself in a brothel in Kamathipura, from where she managed to flee. (Photo: Representational)

Employer intoxicates, rapes woman then dumps her in Mumbai brothel, arrested

'Today terrorism has become an ideology, which is not bound by national boundaries,' PM Modi said in Mathura. (Photo: ANI)

'Roots of terrorism are flourishing in our neighbourhood': PM Modi in Mathura

MOST POPULAR

1

Anti-plastic drive: PM Modi extends helping hand to rag-pickers in Mathura

2

iPhone 11 vs Pixel 4: Who wins?

3

Indians most satisfied with boss, employees globally claim they are better at job

4

Tiny tidbits that make Apple iPhone 11 Pro the best smartphone

5

Disney gifts kid VIP trip after he donates saved money for hurricane relief

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Bollywood diva Malaika Arora has always been breaking stereotype in Indian film industry. Right from item numbers to fitness, the 45-year-old actor is setting new benchmark of fitness in the industry and became an inspiration for many aspiring actresses. (Photos: Instagram)

Fit and Fab: At 45, Malaika Arora sets new benchmark of fitness

'Arjun Reddy' star Vijay Deverakonda has recently met 'Kabir Singh' actress Kiara Advani in Mumbai. Interestingly, the duo's meeting considered as 'Arjun Reddy's great meet with his on-screen ladylove Preethi. So, are they going to do a movie together? (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Photos: When Arjun Reddy met Preethi

Bollywood celebrities like Kareena Kapoor Khan, Vivek Oberoi, Sonam Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Mallika Sherawat, Vivek Oberoi and others spotted in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Kareena, Sonam, Ayushmann, Malaika & others snapped; see pics

On Thursday, Salman Khan, Madhuri Dixit-Nene and Katrina Kaif attended a press conference of 20th edition of the NEXA IIFA Awards. The stars were looking glamourous and had a lot of fun at the prestigious event that took place in Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Madhuri, Salman, Katrina spread glamour at IIFA Press Conference; view pics

Amidst heavy rains in Mumbai, the makers of 'Chhichhore' arranged a special screening for Bollywood celebrities on Wednesday night in Mumbai. Stars like Vicky Kaushal, Sonakshi Sinha, Sanya Malhotra, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Saqeeb Saleem, Zaheer Iqbal, Aayush Sharma and others attended the screeening of Shraddha Kapoor and Sushant Singh Rajput starrer. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

In Pics: Vicky, Sonakshi, Sanya & others attend Chhichhore screening

Bollywood actor Shilpa Shetty Kundra bids adieu to her house's Ganpati Bappa on Tuesday after worshipping him for one and half days. The actress enjoyed every moment of Ganesh Visarjan with husband Raj Kundra, son Viaan and sister Shamita Shetty. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ganpati Bappa Morya: Shilpa Shetty dances during Ganesh Visarjan; see pics

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham