Sunday, Aug 11, 2019 | Last Update : 03:07 AM IST

India, All India

Seers demand rebuilding of 435 temples in J&K

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Aug 11, 2019, 2:59 am IST
Updated : Aug 11, 2019, 2:59 am IST

The seers, who participated in the day-long meeting, have also reiterated their demand for the construction of a grand Ram temple in Ayodhya.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo: PTI)
 Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: The Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP)-backed All India Saint Committee on Saturday thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and home minister Amit Shah for the abrogation of Section 370 from Jammu and Kashmir and complete integration of the state into the Indian Union. They expressed hope that step would lead to freeing of land of Rishi Kashyap from the clutches of terrorists and demanded that all 435 temples that were destroyed in the state during its extremism affected days sould be rebuit.

Participants also demanded that Hindus should be resttled in Kashmir which would also help enable the government to restore peace in the Valley, sources added.

Sources stated that most saints and seers present at the meeting believed that  Kashmir’s assimilation into India will go a long way in restoring its cultural and religious pride. This is being seen as an attempt at reclaiming the lost land of Hindus, they added.  

The seers, who participated in the day-long meeting, have also reiterated their demand for the construction of a grand Ram temple in Ayodhya.

The seers expressed hope that the government and judiciary would be able to resolve the long-pending demand of Ram temple construction in Ayodhya.

Sources stated that it was felt that daily hearing of the Ram temple issue is expected to help resolve it soon. The day-long meeting was attended by over 100 saints including top VHP office bearers.

The Parliament had earlier this week given its nod to the legislation for bifurcating Jammu and Kashmir, a bold and far-reaching decision that seeks to redraw the map and future of a region at the centre of a protracted militancy movement.

On Friday, the NSA, accompanied by his aides and senior police officers, visited the Eidgah locality and stopped at various places to interact with locals.

Tags: narendra modi, amit shah
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From India

Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar (Photo: PTI)

Haryana CM stokes row with Kashmiri women remark

Mahinda Rajapaksa

I am best friend India can have in Sri Lanka: Mahinda Rajapaksa

Both countries are constructing a corridor on their respective territories for Indian Sikh pilgrims to visit the historic Gurudwara in November this year for the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak.

India sends reminder to Pakistan on Kartarpur

Former Union minister Arun Jaitley (Photo: PTI)

Jaitley is stable, responding to treatment: Venkaiah Naidu

MOST POPULAR

1

No picture of politician or political party on relief material: Maha CM

2

Watch: NSA Doval on ground zero to assess Kashmir, interacts with locals in Anantnag

3

Priyanka Chopra's film Paani wins National Award; Nick Jonas' reaction is unmissable

4

Boring iPhone design allowing Android rivals to destroy Apple

5

Trump’s thumbs-up photo with orphaned baby in El Paso sparks controversy

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMLife

Freya, the seal, looks out of a basket prior to being released, on a beach, on the North Sea island of Juist, Germany. (Photo: AP)

Cuteness overload: Animals from around the world

Lava can be seen sputing from the Kilauea volcano, in Pahoa, Hawaii. (Photo: AP/Caleb Jones)

Hawaii's Kilauea volcano eruptions

A new-born raccoon cub is held by a zoo official during its presentation in Zoo of Debrecen in Hungary. (Photo: AP/Zsolt Czegledi)

Cute animals pictures that will melt your heart

Sulakshana Monga took a fresh spin on traditional bridal colours of red and pink and introduced new and edgy motifs on them. (Photo: AP/ Altaf Qadri)

India Couture Week 2019: Key highlights

Russia's iconic Metropol Hotel has housed several world leaders over the years. Barack Obama gave a speech there in 2009. (Photo: AP/ Alexander Zemlianichenko)

A peek inside Moscow's iconic Metropol Hotel

The Gaslamp welcomes Comic-Con attendees on Day One at Comic-Con International on July 18. (Photo: AP/ Christy Radecic)

Comic-Con 2019: Pop culture celebration takes off at San Diego

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham