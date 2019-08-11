Seers demand rebuilding of 435 temples in J&K

The seers, who participated in the day-long meeting, have also reiterated their demand for the construction of a grand Ram temple in Ayodhya.

New Delhi: The Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP)-backed All India Saint Committee on Saturday thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and home minister Amit Shah for the abrogation of Section 370 from Jammu and Kashmir and complete integration of the state into the Indian Union. They expressed hope that step would lead to freeing of land of Rishi Kashyap from the clutches of terrorists and demanded that all 435 temples that were destroyed in the state during its extremism affected days sould be rebuit.

Participants also demanded that Hindus should be resttled in Kashmir which would also help enable the government to restore peace in the Valley, sources added.

Sources stated that most saints and seers present at the meeting believed that Kashmir’s assimilation into India will go a long way in restoring its cultural and religious pride. This is being seen as an attempt at reclaiming the lost land of Hindus, they added.

The seers expressed hope that the government and judiciary would be able to resolve the long-pending demand of Ram temple construction in Ayodhya.

Sources stated that it was felt that daily hearing of the Ram temple issue is expected to help resolve it soon. The day-long meeting was attended by over 100 saints including top VHP office bearers.

The Parliament had earlier this week given its nod to the legislation for bifurcating Jammu and Kashmir, a bold and far-reaching decision that seeks to redraw the map and future of a region at the centre of a protracted militancy movement.

