Wreckage of missing AN-32 aircraft found in Arunachal

Parts of missing IAF aircraft AN-32 that went missing after taking off from Jorhat has been found north of Lipo in Arunachal.

New Delhi: Wreckage of missing Indian Air Force AN-32 aircraft that went missing after taking off from Jorhat airways on June 3 has been found north of Lipo in Arunachal Pradesh.

It was found by found by Mi-17 helicopters of the Indian Air Force.

Details are still being verified.

The location of the parts of aircraft, believed to be that of missing AN-32, is 15-20 kilometers north of the flight path of the AN-32 aircraft in Arunachal Pradesh. Indian Air Force (IAF) chopper teams were involved in this mission.