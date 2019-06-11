Tuesday, Jun 11, 2019 | Last Update : 03:57 PM IST

Wreckage of missing AN-32 aircraft found in Arunachal

THE ASIAN AGE
Published : Jun 11, 2019, 3:20 pm IST
Updated : Jun 11, 2019, 3:32 pm IST

Parts of missing IAF aircraft AN-32 that went missing after taking off from Jorhat has been found north of Lipo in Arunachal.

AN-32 with 13 people onboard last contacted ground sources from Arunachal Pradesh on Jun 3. (Photo: AFP)
New Delhi: Wreckage of missing Indian Air Force AN-32 aircraft that went missing after taking off from Jorhat airways on June 3 has been found north of Lipo in Arunachal Pradesh.

It was found by found by Mi-17 helicopters of the Indian Air Force.

Details are still being verified.

AN-32 with 13 people onboard last contacted ground sources from Arunachal Pradesh on Jun 3.

The location of the parts of aircraft, believed to be that of missing AN-32, is 15-20 kilometers north of the flight path of the AN-32 aircraft in Arunachal Pradesh. Indian Air Force (IAF) chopper teams were involved in this mission.

 

