Wednesday, May 11, 2022 | Last Update : 03:36 AM IST

  India   All India  11 May 2022  Shivkumar Sharma, the santoor king, dies at 84
India, All India

Shivkumar Sharma, the santoor king, dies at 84

THE ASIAN AGE. | BHAGWAN PARAB
Published : May 11, 2022, 1:30 am IST
Updated : May 11, 2022, 1:30 am IST

Pandit Shivkumar Sharma will be cremated with state honours on Wednesday

Pandit Shivkumar Sharma, Indian music composer and santoor player, passes away in Mumbai, Tuesday, May 10, 2022. He was 84. (PTI Photo)
 Pandit Shivkumar Sharma, Indian music composer and santoor player, passes away in Mumbai, Tuesday, May 10, 2022. He was 84. (PTI Photo)

Mumbai: The world of Indian music lost one of its legends on Tuesday as eminent santoor maestro Pandit Shivkumar Sharma, 84, passed away in Mumbai. He will be cremated with state honours on Wednesday.

Sharma had been suffering from kidney-related ailments for the past six months and was on dialysis. He passed away due to a cardiac arrest.

 

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, he was not seen regularly at musical events for the last couple of years. However, he was due to perform in Bhopal next week, family sources said. He is survived by wife Manorama and sons Rahul, also a santoor player, and Rohit.

Sharma has been credited with popularising the santoor, a little-known folk instrument from Jammu and Kashmir, and giving it classical status in Indian music. He received the Padma Shri in 1991 and the prestigious Padma Vibhushan in 2001 for his contributions to Indian music.

Born in Jammu, Sharma began learning the santoor at the age of 13. His first public performance was in Mumbai in 1955. He collaborated with flute legend Hariprasad Chaurasia and guitarist Brij Bhushan Kabra in 1967 to produce the acclaimed concept album Call of the Valley.

 

Under the name “Shiv-Hari”, Sharma also composed music for several critically acclaimed films such as Silsila, Lamhe, Chandni and Darr, along with Chuarasia.

Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray said a state funeral will be held for Sharma on Wednesday afternoon at around 3 pm.

Top national leaders paid tribute to the santoor legend on Tuesday. “Our cultural world is poorer with the demise of Pandit Shivkumar Sharma Ji,” tweeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi. “He popularised the santoor at a global level. His music will continue to enthral coming generations. I fondly remember my interactions with him. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti,” the PM tweeted.

 

Sarod player Amjad Ali Khan tweeted: “The passing away of Pandit Shivkumar Sharma Ji marks the end of an era. He was the pioneer of santoor and his contribution is unparalleled. For me, it’s a personal loss and I will miss him no end. May his soul rest in peace. His music lives on forever! Om Shanti!”

Tags: pandit shivkumar sharma, santoor maestro
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

Latest From India

Delhi Chief Minister & AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal with Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann (PTI file image)

Those who tried to spoil Punjab's atmosphere will get strictest punishment: CM Mann

Union Home Minister Amit Shah inspects the parade during a special programme for the presentation prestigious President’s Colours to the Assam Police, in Guwahati, Tuesday, May 10, 2022. (PTI)

Confident AFSPA will soon be revoked from entire Assam: Amit Shah

A bulldozer razes an illegal structure during an anti-encroachment drive by the MCD at the New Friends Colony, in New Delhi, Tuesday, May 10, 2022. (PTI Photo/Arun Sharma)

Bulldozers reach Delhi's New Friends Colony, day after Shaheen Bagh stir

Women walk under umbrellas during rains due to Cyclone Asani, in Kolkata, Monday, May 9, 2022. As per India Metrological Department the Cyclone Asani will reach the Andhra Pradesh-Odisha coast by Tuesday but unlikely to make landfall. (PTI Photo)

Cyclone Asani to recurve in next 24 hours; rain, winds likely in AP, Odisha, WB

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

'Chak de phatte India', says Harnaaz Sandhu after becoming Miss Universe 2021

2

Mutation linked to remdesivir resistance found in Covid patient

3

Climate finance isn’t charity, says Union minister Bhupender Yadav at COP26 summit

4

Indian origin astronaut-led NASA's SpaceX Crew-3 team headed to ISS

5

'Kanyadaan' an outdated ritual or important custom? Alia Bhatt's ad sparks debate

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi attends a meeting during the UN Climate Change Conference COP26 in Glasgow. (AP)

Parsa Venkateshwar Rao Jr | Ambiguities remain amid India’s pledges at COP26

The protagonist in Jai Bhim is “Justice” itself and the director, Tha Se Gnanavel and the lead actor, Suriya throughout the films share with us the trials and tribulations of seeking justice. (Image: @PrimeVideoIN)

Jai Bhim: Protecting rights and providing hope in India’s democracy

Marzia Babakarkhail.

‘Afghanistan has changed, women will fight back’

Afghanistan's most popular film personalities Sahraa Karimi. (AFP Photo)

The world was silent: Afghan filmmaker Sahraa Karimi on Taliban takeover

For the kind of films, I make, it is fundamental for the artists and crew to feel as one family. That’s why we were nervous about Irrfan, says Mostofa Sarwar Farooki.

I selected Irrfan Khan because of his eyes: Mostofa Sarwar Farooki

more

ALSO FROMSports

PV Sindhu won the BWF World Championships title by defeating Japan's Nozomi Okuhara in straight games by 21-7, 21-7. (Photo: AFP)

PV Sindhu: In pursuit of gold and greatness

Men in Blue outclassed Windies by seven wickets in the third T20 International in Guyana. (Photo: AFP)

India vs West Indies: Chahar, Pant shine as Men in Blue sweep T20 series

Burns put the hosts in a dominating position with his brilliant ton on Day 2 of Ashes. (Photo: AFP)

Ashes 2019: Rory Burns’ maiden Test ton puts England on top against Australia

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Copyright © 2016 - 2022 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham