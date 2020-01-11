Saturday, Jan 11, 2020 | Last Update : 06:49 AM IST

India, All India

Supreme Court issues notices on Centre’s plea

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Jan 11, 2020, 6:18 am IST
Updated : Jan 11, 2020, 6:18 am IST

Lok Sabha had passed the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019, on December 2, 2019 and Rajya Sabha had passed it on December 11, 2019.

Protesters participate in a rally against the National Register of Citizens, Citizenship Amendment Act and National Population Register in Hyderabad on Friday. (Photo: PTI)
 Protesters participate in a rally against the National Register of Citizens, Citizenship Amendment Act and National Population Register in Hyderabad on Friday. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday issued a notice on a plea by the Centre seeking the transfer all the petitions challenging the constitutional validity of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) that are pending before different high courts.

The CAA provides for the grant of Indian citizenship of Hindus, Sikhs, Parsis, Christians, Buddhists and Jains facing persecution in Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan. The law under challenge excludes Muslims.

A bench comprising Chief Justice S.A. Bobde, Justice B.R. Gavai and Justice Surya Kant issued notice to all the petitioners who have approached the high courts challenging the validity of the amended citizenship law as Solicitor General Tushar Mehta sought their transfer to the apex court.

As Mr Mehta urged the court that all the matters be heard by the top court as it was already seized of a batch of the petitions challenging the CAA, CJI Bobde said that they would like to be benefited by the views of different high courts on the issue.

CJI Bobde had on Wednesday (January 8) said when Solicitor General had mentioned the matter for hearing, “We are of the prima facie view that high courts should hear petitions challenging the CAA and in case there is a conflict, we may look into it.”

The top court had on December 18, 2019, had sought a response from the Centre on a batch of petitions challenging the constitutional validity of the controversial  Act.

The top court will hold a further hearing on January 22, 2020 when it will also consider the plea for the stay of the amended citizenship law, which has been described by the petitioner as being contrary to the provisions of the Constitution.

The Centre has opposed the stay of the controversial law contending that the statute under challenge could not be stalled as there was an assumption of constitutionality in favour of the statute passed by Parliament.

Broadly, the petitioners opposed to the CAA have contended that it was contrary to the secularism in the preamble of the Constitution, violative of the fundamental rights guaranteeing equality before law (Article 14), prohibition of discrimination on the grounds of religion, caste, language, colour (Article 15) and the right to life guaranteed under Article 21 of the Constitution.

It has also been contended that the law under challenge is violative of the basic structure of the Constitution as secularism, equality before law, prohibition of discrimination on grounds of religion, race, caste, sex or place of birth and the protection of life and personal liberty are part of its basic structure.

Lok Sabha had passed the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019, on December 2, 2019 and Rajya Sabha had passed it on December 11, 2019.

The gazette notification of Citizenship (Amendment) Act was issued on December 12, 2019, which said that it would come into force from the date that may be notified by the Central government at a later date.

Tags: supreme court, citizenship amendment act

Latest From India

Earlier, the JD(U), which is an ally of the BJP in Bihar, had also announced its decision to contest the Delhi Assembly polls on its own. (Photo: ANI)

RJD likely to contest Delhi elections on at least 5 seats

The Arabian Sea provides entry to the Indian Ocean where China currently has built a logistics base at Djibouti in the Horn of Africa.

India deploys aircraft carrier in Arabian Sea

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee

Mamata Banerjee set to meet PM today on CAA, NRC

JNU Students’ Union president Aishe Ghosh during a meeting with HRD secretrary Amit Khare in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo: PTI)

JNU violence: Cops name Ghosh, others as suspects

MOST POPULAR

1

New iPhone design exposed which spells more bad news for Apple

2

Twitter lays waste to Sony PS5 new logo and the tweets are hilarious

3

First look at the Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 and we absolutely love it

4

Apple suddenly leaks crazy new iPhone details

5

Instead of announcing PS5 at CES, Sony reveals mind-bending car

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

On Sunday night, Mukesh Ambani threw a grand pre-wedding bash for sister Nina Kothari's daughter Nayantara Kothari at his residence Antilia. The party was a star-studded affair as many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others attended the same. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ambani bash: SRK, Shahid, Aishwarya and others snapped at Antilia

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

TV stars Karan Kundra and Anusha Dandekar have been in a relationship for five year now and the duo has always been setting relationship goals for their fans. So, let's take a look at the romantic pictures of the most loved couples of TV. (Photos: Instagram)

Karan Kundra-Anusha Dandekar is a couple 'Made In Heaven'

Salman Khan's reality show Bigg Boss 13 has finally begun and as expected Bhaijaan introduced 'tedhe' contestants of this season. So, let's meet all 13 housemates of the house. (Photos: Instagram)

Bigg Boss 13: Meet 'tedhe' contestants of Salman Khan's show

Copyright © 2016 - 2020 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham