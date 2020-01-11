Saturday, Jan 11, 2020 | Last Update : 06:49 AM IST

India, All India

SC stays order restoring Cyrus Mistry as Tata chief

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Jan 11, 2020, 6:01 am IST
Updated : Jan 11, 2020, 6:08 am IST

The NCLAT order passed on December 18, 2019 was to come into force in four weeks from then.

Cyrus Mistry
 Cyrus Mistry

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday stayed the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) order directing restoring of Cyrus Misty as executive chairman of Tata Sons.

Staying the operation of the NCLAT’s December 18, 2019 order restoring Mr Mistry as the Tata Group’s executive chairman, a bench comprising Chief Justice S.A. Bobde and Justices B.R. Gavai and Surya Kant also issued notice on the cross petitions returnable in four weeks.

The stay on the entire order came as the senior counsel appearing for Cyrus Mistry urged the court to stay only that part of the order that directed the restoration of Mr Mistry as Tata Sons chairman as Mr Mistry has already said he don’t want to be reinstalled as head of the Tata Group.

Senior counsel C.A. Sundram, representing the Cyrus Investment Pvt Ltd and Sterling Investment Corp. Ltd, said except for the part of the NCALT order directing restoring Mr Mistry as group chairman, the other part of the appellate tribunal’s order should not be stayed.

As the court said the notice was returnable in four weeks, the counsel for Mr Mistry wanted it made two weeks, saying all the parties in the case were either appellants or respondents in different cross-petitions before the court. At this, Chief Justice Bobde said: “You have not been in saddle for a long time, so you can wait for some time.”

Mr Sundram told the court that as long as the Tatas were a public limited company, the interest of the minority stakeholders were protected, but since it was now a private limited  entity, the minority shareholders can be asked to divest their stakes.

“If the court stays the entire order of NCALT, everything goes”, Mr Sundram told the court.

Ms Mistry holds a 18.37 per cent stake in Tata Sons that according to senior counsel Neeraj Kishan Kaul amounts to about Rs 100,000 crores. Mr Kaul had appeared for Mr Mistry. Mr Kaul told the court they have always been part of the Tata board as a director of Tata Sons for long, and that position should be restored.

Mr Mistry was removed as Tata Group chairman on October 24, 2016 after being at the helm for over four years after his appointment in 2012, after the retirement of Ratan Tata. He was the sixth

SC stays order restoring Mistry as Tata chief  chairman of the group, and only the second after Nowroji Saklatwala to not bear the Tata surname.

The NCLAT order passed on December 18, 2019 was to come into force in four weeks from then. The NCALT had allowed the Tatas to appeal in the Supreme Court against its order.

Tags: supreme court, cyrus mistry

Latest From India

Earlier, the JD(U), which is an ally of the BJP in Bihar, had also announced its decision to contest the Delhi Assembly polls on its own. (Photo: ANI)

RJD likely to contest Delhi elections on at least 5 seats

The Arabian Sea provides entry to the Indian Ocean where China currently has built a logistics base at Djibouti in the Horn of Africa.

India deploys aircraft carrier in Arabian Sea

Protesters participate in a rally against the National Register of Citizens, Citizenship Amendment Act and National Population Register in Hyderabad on Friday. (Photo: PTI)

Supreme Court issues notices on Centre’s plea

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee

Mamata Banerjee set to meet PM today on CAA, NRC

MOST POPULAR

1

New iPhone design exposed which spells more bad news for Apple

2

Twitter lays waste to Sony PS5 new logo and the tweets are hilarious

3

First look at the Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 and we absolutely love it

4

Apple suddenly leaks crazy new iPhone details

5

Instead of announcing PS5 at CES, Sony reveals mind-bending car

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

On Sunday night, Mukesh Ambani threw a grand pre-wedding bash for sister Nina Kothari's daughter Nayantara Kothari at his residence Antilia. The party was a star-studded affair as many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others attended the same. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ambani bash: SRK, Shahid, Aishwarya and others snapped at Antilia

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

TV stars Karan Kundra and Anusha Dandekar have been in a relationship for five year now and the duo has always been setting relationship goals for their fans. So, let's take a look at the romantic pictures of the most loved couples of TV. (Photos: Instagram)

Karan Kundra-Anusha Dandekar is a couple 'Made In Heaven'

Salman Khan's reality show Bigg Boss 13 has finally begun and as expected Bhaijaan introduced 'tedhe' contestants of this season. So, let's meet all 13 housemates of the house. (Photos: Instagram)

Bigg Boss 13: Meet 'tedhe' contestants of Salman Khan's show

Copyright © 2016 - 2020 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham