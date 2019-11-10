Sunday, Nov 10, 2019 | Last Update : 08:52 AM IST

Supreme Court says Akhara not shebait of Ram Lalla

The Akhara welcomed the apex court decision of giving it an “adequate representation in the trust”.

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Saturday said in its verdict in the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid title dispute case that the Nirmohi Akhara, a litigant in the case, is not a “shebait” or devotee of the deity Ram Lalla.

A bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi said the Akhara’s suit was barred by limitation. The bench in its order said the Akhara is not a shebait of the deity of Lord Ram and instead handed over the entire 2.77 acre of disputed area to Ram Janmabhoomi Nyas. The Nirmohi Akhara, which was awarded one-third of the disputed land by the Allahabad high court in 2010, had also made a claim to the entire disputed land stating that they were the original “pujaris” who worshipped Lord Ram at the temple at his birthplace.

However, the bench unanimously ruled that possession of Ayodhya’s contested property will vest in a trust to be formed by the central government and also directed that representation in the trust may be given to Nirmohi Akhara. “A ‘shebait’ is a person who is appointed by temple authorities to serve the deity, maintain the property and manage it.

The office of ‘shebait’ comes with rights. A pujari gains no independent right despite having conducted the ceremonies for a long period of time. Thus, the mere presence of pujaris does not vest in them any right to be shebaits”, said the bench and ruled that “at its highest, these exhibits show that the Nirmohis were present in and around the structure and assisted the pilgrims.” It does not, however, evidence any management over the idols or the disputed site itself, said the bench.

The Akhara welcomed the apex court decision of giving it an “adequate representation in the trust”. “Nirmohi Akhara is grateful that Supreme Court has recognised our fight,” said a office bearer of Nirmohi Akhara. “Central government shall form in three to four months a scheme for setting up of a trust. They shall make necessary arrangements for the management of trust and construction of the temple,” CJI Ranjan Gogoi said.

